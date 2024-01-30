Micro-LED Displays Lead the Charge in Next-Generation Display Solutions, the Market to Hit $7.51 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the micro-led display market is growing at a CAGR of 135.88% from 2022 to 2028. A combination of factors, including technological advancements, regional consumer demand, and the presence of manufacturers, drives the market's growth. Different regions exhibit varying degrees of influence on this growth, with APAC, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, and Europe all contributing to the expanding market for micro-LED displays.

Micro-LED Display Market Research Report by Arizton

Micro-Led Display Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 7.51 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 43.62 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 135.88 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Applications, Panel Size, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics • Rise in Adoption of Electronic Displays in Automotives • Growing Demand for Brighter and Power-Efficient Display Panels • Increasing Demand for Electronic Products

The surge in demand for wearable devices has been significantly bolstered by the advent of micro-LED display technology. These displays offer a transformative visual experience with their remarkable brightness, contrast, and energy efficiency. As consumers increasingly seek seamless integration of technology into their daily lives, the compact size and superior image quality of micro-LED displays make them an ideal choice for wearables. This rise in demand has catalyzed a competitive market, spurring innovation among manufacturers to produce more versatile and efficient Micro LED displays. With applications ranging from smartwatches to augmented reality glasses, these displays are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of wearable technology, offering users an immersive and visually engaging experience such as never before. As a result, the market for wearable devices equipped with Micro LED displays is poised for continued growth and technological advancement. For instance, in 2023, AUO Corporation launched the micro LED smartwatch with features of highest pixel density 1.39-inch, high pixel densities of up to 326 PPI, richer color saturation and higher contrast ratios, wide-angle color shift and lifetime of high brightness display, and more, Which inclined that boasting exceptional pixel density and display quality, is expected to drive increased consumer interest in micro LED technology, spurring greater demand for Micro LED displays across applications in the market.

Moreover, the automotive industry increasingly adopts AR and heads-up display (HUD) technologies to enhance navigation, safety, and entertainment features. Micro-LED displays are well-suited for these applications due to their high brightness, low power consumption, and ability to display clear visuals directly within the driver's field of view. Consequently, the demand for AR and HUD systems in vehicles can boost the adoption of Micro-LED technology. For instance, in 2021, Tianma introduced a 7.56-inch Flexible micro-LED display featuring a 5mm curvature, a Polyimide (PI) substrate, and a flexible encapsulation mode. This display boasts a resolution of 720x480 pixels and a pixel density of 114 PPI. It uses Low-Temperature Polysilicon (LTPS) TFT drive technology. Notably, it is designed for automotive displays. This innovation in the automotive industry suggests a potential increase in demand for micro-LED displays, which could, in turn, boost the revenue of companies operating in the micro-LED display market. Micro-LED displays offer advancements in resolution, transparency, and curvature and are designed for various applications, including automotive displays and high-end consoles. Micro-LED technology provides advantages over LCDs and OLEDs in brightness, resolution, contrast ratio, energy consumption, lifetime, and thermal stability, opening up new possibilities in the display industry.

Regional Insights

North America is a mature market for micro-LED displays, with strong demand from consumer electronics and automotive companies. However, the growth rate in the region is expected to be slower than in Asia-Pacific due to the higher cost of micro-LED displays.

is a mature market for micro-LED displays, with strong demand from consumer electronics and automotive companies. However, the growth rate in the region is expected to be slower than in due to the higher cost of micro-LED displays. The European micro-LED display market is still in its early stages of development, but it is expected to grow rapidly in the future. This growth will be driven by demand from consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense companies.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for micro-LED displays. The region is home to several leading micro-LED players, and governments in the region are providing financial and other support for the development and commercialization of micro-LED displays.

Middle East and Africa : These regions are still in the early stages of micro-LED adoption. However, demand for micro-LED displays is expected to grow in these regions in the future, driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics and other high-tech devices.

and : These regions are still in the early stages of micro-LED adoption. However, demand for micro-LED displays is expected to grow in these regions in the future, driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics and other high-tech devices. The Latin American micro-LED display market is expected to grow significantly in the future, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-quality displays, rising disposable incomes, and growing adoption of smart devices.

Recent Developments in the Global Micro-LED Display Market

AUO Corporation: The company focuses on R&D to improve the market technology and capture more share. For instance, In 2023, the organization launched a 13.5-inch Transparent Micro LED display with a pixel density of 163 ppi, a transparency rate of up to 55%, and more. Through this, the company expands its presence in the smart automotive market and explores infinite possibilities in transparent display applications to increase its market share and revenue.

LG Electronics: In 2023, LG Electronics can launch LG MAGNIT for virtual production to strengthen its position in the broadcasting, film, and extended reality (XR) stage industries by targeting content creators and studios seeking high-quality, customizable, and versatile display solutions.

PlayNitride: In 2022, the organization participated in SID display week to showcase its MicroLED commercialization solutions, such as the 132-inch PixeLED Matrix, which features 116% NTSC, 2000 brightness, and MicroLED display. 9.38-inch to automotive with features 65%~70% transparency, and others.

The Micro-Led Display Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the micro-led display market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the micro-led display market growth from 2023 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the micro-led display market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the micro-led display market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the micro-led display market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the micro-led display market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the micro-led display market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Aledia

AUO

LG Electronics

Nanosys

PlayNitride

Plessey

PRP Optoelectronics

Saphlux

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

JBD

ams-OSRAM

EPISTAR Corporation

eLux

LED Works

Innolux Corporation

KONKA

Lumileds

Lumens

LEYARD VTEAM

Ledman Optoelectronic

Mojo Vision

MICLEDI Microdisplays

Ostendo Technologies

Porotech

Rohinni

Raxium

Seoul Viosys

Tianma Europe

Vuzix

VueReal

Xiaomi

XDC

Market Segmentation

Applications

TV & Home Cinema

Digital Signage & Video Walls

Wearable

Smartphone & Tablets

Monitors & Laptops

Others

Panel Size

Large

Small

Medium

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



South Korea



Japan



Singapore



Rest of APAC

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



The Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the micro-LED display market?

What is the growth rate of the global micro-LED display market?

Which region dominates the global micro-LED display market share?

What are the significant trends in the micro-LED display industry?

Who are the key players in the global micro-LED display market?

