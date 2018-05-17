Micro-LED Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Increasing Interest of Electronics Giants - Apple, Samsung, and Sony

The micro-LED market is estimated to grow from USD 0.60 Billion in 2019 to USD 20.50 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 80.1% between 2019 and 2025.

Micro-LED is an emerging display and lighting technology with the potential to disrupt the traditional LCD display and LED lighting markets. Micro-LED technology is being developed to offer high brightness at low power.

Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smartwatches, mobile devices, and NTE (AR/VR) devices is a major factor for the growth of the market. The rising interest of electronic giants Apple, Samsung, and Sony and interest shown by input/component suppliers in the supply chain also contribute to the market growth.



The micro-LED market can be broadly divided into display and lighting segments. The micro-LED display market is segmented on the basis of applications into smartwatches; near-to-eye (NTE) devices (AR & VR HMDs); televisions; smartphones and tablets; head-up displays (HUDs); laptops and monitors; and digital signage. The market is further segmented on the basis of display panel size into microdisplays; small- and medium-sized panels; and large panels. On the basis of verticals, the market is categorized into consumer electronics; advertisement; automotive; aerospace & defense; and others. The micro-LED lighting market is segmented on the basis of applications into general lighting and automotive lighting.



As of 2018, only the digital signage application is commercialized following Sony's launch of micro-LED-based CLEDIS displays with 1.26mm pixel pitch and ~50-micron size RGB pixels. Considering the current manufacturing capabilities, prototype development, and the involvement of leading players, micro-LED-based smartwatches and NTE devices may enter the commercial phase in 2019. The micro-LED market for NTE devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

Demand for micro-LED-based smartphone display panels is expected to grow rapidly; however, limitations in mass production may restrict the actual supply volumes. With the launch of new foundries or manufacturing plants, high demand can be fulfilled over time, and the shipment volume will increase rapidly between 2023 and 2025.



Smartphones and tablets are high-volume applications, and once commercialized, the corresponding market share will rise to dominate the overall micro-LED display market. Small- and medium-sized display panels are expected to dominate the micro-LED display market by 2025 in terms of share, while the market for microdisplays is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to dominate the micro-LED display market during the forecast period with the presence of leading brand product manufacturers, LED foundries, and display panel manufacturers in the region. Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, and several others will account for major demand for micro-LED display panels by 2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Micro-LED Market Growth

4.2 Micro-LED Market for Display and Lighting Applications (2017-2025)

4.3 Smartphone, NTE Devices, and Television Applications to Drive Global Micro-LED Display Market

4.4 Micro-LED Display Market for Microdisplays to Grow at Highest CAGR Between 2019 and 2025

4.5 Consumer Electronics to Hold Largest Size of Micro-LED Display Market By 2025

4.6 Leading Applications and Geographies in Micro-LED Display Market By 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Brighter and More Power-Efficient Display Panels for Smartwatches, Mobile Devices, and AR/VR Devices

5.1.1.2 Increasing Interest of Electronics Giants - Apple, Samsung, and Sony

5.1.1.3 Interest Shown By Input/Component Suppliers in Supply Chain

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 No Established Supply Chain and Distributed Patent Portfolio

5.1.2.2 Rising Demand for OLED

5.1.2.3 High Growth of Flexible Display Market and Adoption of Folded Displays for Smartphones in Near Future

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Manufacturing of Micro-LEDs on Large Silicon Wafers

5.1.3.2 Growing Demand of Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR HMDs

5.1.3.3 High Penetration of Micro-LED Technology-Based Products in the Display Panel Market

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Huge Investment Requirement in Infrastructure, Equipment, and Process Development; and Need for Different Manufacturing Processes as

5.1.4.2 Low Yield, High Cost, and Need for Improving Micro-LED Production and Mass Transfer Processes

5.1.4.3 Trade-Off Between Pixel Volume and Pixel Size



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 R&D (Prototype & Ip Development)

6.2.2 Micro-LED Manufacturing (Led Foundry)

6.2.3 Mass Transfer

6.2.4 Panel Manufacturing

6.2.5 Brand Product Integration

6.2.6 Input Suppliers

6.2.6.1 Wafer Suppliers

6.2.6.2 Driver/Controller Suppliers

6.2.6.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

6.2.6.4 Other Suppliers

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.4 Micro-LED: Current Capability and Technology Status

6.5 Micro-LED Commercialization Potential in Different Devices

6.5.1 Device Comparison and Specification Requirement

6.5.1.1 Small and Medium-Sized Devices

6.5.1.2 Large Devices



7 Micro-LED Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Display

7.2.1 Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices

7.2.1.1 AR HMD

7.2.1.2 VR HMD

7.2.2 Smartwatch

7.2.3 Television

7.2.4 Head-Up Display (HUD)

7.2.5 Smartphone and Tablet

7.2.6 Monitor and Laptop

7.2.7 Digital Signage

7.3 Lighting

7.3.1 General Lighting

7.3.2 Automotive Lighting



8 Micro-LED Display Market, By Panel Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microdisplay

8.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Panel

8.4 Large Panel



9 Micro-LED Display Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer Electronics

9.3 Advertisement

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Aerospace & Defense

9.6 Others



10 Micro-LED Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Micro-LED Market: Ranking Analysis (2018)

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Developments

11.3.2 Agreements

11.3.3 Expansions

11.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments



12 Company Profiles



Key Players



Apple (Luxvue)

Sony

X-Celeprint

Samsung Electronics

Oculus VR (Infiniled)

Epistar

Glo AB

Verlase Technologies

JBD Inc.

Aledia

Key Innovators



Mikro Mesa Technology

Vuereal

Uniqarta

Allos Semiconductors

Plessey Semiconductors

Playnitride

Ostendo Technologies

Other Important Players



Lumens

Lumiode

Rohinni

Cooledge

Nichia

Research Institutes and Labs



Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) (EOSRL)

Changchun Institute

III-V Lab

CEA-Leti

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Input Suppliers



Jasper Display

Crystalwise Technology

Unimicron

Luminit

Macroblock

Himax

Players Expected to Enter This Market

Foxconn (Sharp/Elux/Innolux)

BOE Technology

AU Optronics

LG Display



