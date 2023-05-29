Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market size to grow by USD 11,716.23 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing investments in MicroLEDs to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The micro light-emitting diode (LED) market size is estimated to increase by USD 11,716.23 million from 2022 to 2027, with an over CAGR of 84.71%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The micro light-emitting diode (LED) market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Aledia SA, ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH, Apple Inc., AUO Corp., Beijing BDK Electronics Co. Ltd., eLux Inc., EPISTAR Corp, Innolux Corp., JBD Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Lumens Co. Ltd, Nanosys Inc., Optovate Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, PlayNitride Inc., Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and VueReal Inc.

Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market - Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (display and lighting), type (microdisplay, small and medium panel, and large panel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the display segment is significant during the forecast period. MicroLED displays can be used in a variety of applications including consumer electronics such as TVs and smartphones, mobile wearables, large screens, digital signage, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets. But many of the MicroLED markets for these applications are still in the development stage and have not yet been commercialized. Additionally, OLED is gaining momentum among TV OEMs as it does not require backlighting and offers better viewing angles. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing investments in MicroLEDs notably drive the micro-LED market growth.

MicroLED is a new technology gaining popularity in the market. This is due to its high efficiency, low power consumption, and excellent brightness. MicroLEDs are used in lighting, navigation, and entertainment systems, in the automotive industry.

In the consumer electronics industry, they are used in displays, smartphones, and wearable devices, whereas in healthcare, MicroLEDs are used in medical devices and diagnostics.

Hence, the increasing investment in MicroLED by various players coupled with increasing demand for MicroLED in various industries will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trends

The development of GaN-on-Si technology is an emerging trend influencing the micro light-emitting diode market growth.

LED production is based on sapphire substrates but as MicroLEDs gain market acceptance, the vendors move to gallium nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) technology for MicroLED production.

The advantage of using GaN-on-Si instead of the sapphire substrate is higher yield. Several providers are working to develop this technology.

For instance, recently, Plessey Semiconductors partnered with Jasper Display Corp. (Jasper Display) and announced the development of a monolithic MicroLED display.

Hence, the development of such products is expected to roll out in the consumer electronics market during the forecast period.

Challenges

High market penetration of other display technologies challenges the micro-LED market growth.

The main challenge is that display technologies such as plasma, TFT-LCD, LED-backlit LCD, and OLED displays are hitting the market at lower prices than MicroLED.

Liquid crystal displays (LCDs) dominate the display market and are used in a wide variety of electronic devices such as mobile phones, handheld video game devices, televisions, laptops, and desktops.

Additionally, OLEDs are also gaining popularity among display makers because they are thinner, lighter, and more flexible than LCDs and LEDs.

Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 69% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Market buyers include electronics OEMs, automotive OEMs, and lighting manufacturers. Presently, most MicroLED developments focus on AR/VR devices, TVs, digital signage, and big screens. This region is one of the likely markets for MicroLED, as the majority of market players involved in MicroLED development are located in APAC. APAC has a high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers. The majority of consumer electronics manufacturing bases are located in South Korea , Taiwan , Japan , and China . Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market vendors

The led lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.82 billion. This led market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, outdoor, industrial, and others), product (luminaries and lamps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The declining manufacturing cost of LED lights is notably driving the market growth.

The organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39,447.32 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (OLED display and OLED lighting), type (rigid and flexible), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of patent-related activities by market vendors is notably driving the market growth.

Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 84.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,716.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 50.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aledia SA, ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH, Apple Inc., AUO Corp., Beijing BDK Electronics Co. Ltd., eLux Inc., EPISTAR Corp, Innolux Corp., JBD Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Lumens Co. Ltd, Nanosys Inc., Optovate Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, PlayNitride Inc., Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Rohinni LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and VueReal Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

