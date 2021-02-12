Micro Magic, Inc. Delivers Ultra Low Power 64-Bit RISC-v Core

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Micro Magic, Inc. announced its Ultra Low power 64-bit RISC-V core consuming only 10mW at 1Ghz. Micro Magic's design techniques allow its 5GHz processor to run at low voltages to save power while still achieving high performance. By lowering the operating voltage to 350mV, Micro Magic's 64-bit RISC-V core runs at 1GHz and is able to achieve 2,500 Coremarks in a 16nm FinFET process. The result is a record breaking 250,000 Coremarks/Watt.

Measured performance, power, and efficiency at different voltages.

"At 250,000 Coremarks/Watt our RISC-V core significantly extends battery life for critical uses like IoT, Wearable's, and EV's," says Lee Tavrow, Ph.D. co-founder of Micro Magic.

When asked to respond to comments that Micro Magic's claims were impossible, Mark Santoro, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Micro Magic, Inc., simply repeated the words of Arthur C. Clarke, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

Micro Magic, Inc. is a Silicon Valley based EDA Company that provides tools for high-speed digital design, IP, and design services, as well as member of RISC-V international. For more information, please contact Dr. Andy Huang at [email protected]

Related Images

performance-power-efficiency-vs.png

Performance/Power/Efficiency vs. Voltage

Measured performance, power, and efficiency at different voltages.

SOURCE Micro Magic, Inc.