Micro Magic, Inc. Delivers World's Highest Performance/Power RISC-V Core

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Micro Magic, Inc. announced the world's highest performance/power 64-bit RISC-V core at 110,000 CoreMarks/Watt. "After achieving the world's fastest RISC-V at 5GHz and 13,000 CoreMarks," said Mark Santoro, Ph.D. co-founder of Micro Magic, Inc., "we achieved another milestone by producing over 8,000 CoreMarks at 3GHz while consuming less than 70mW." Utilizing its world-class EDA tools, Micro Magic was able to demonstrate silicon, as pictured, closely matching its simulations with a small team in record time."

Micro Magic, Inc. RISC-V chip running at 3.08GHz consuming 0.69mW with a CoreMark score of 8,200.

How does 110,000 CoreMarks/Watt compare with existing parts? A quick survey of existing processors in the 3GHz to 5GHz range shows that the Micro Magic RISC-V CPU is more than 10X better than any CISC/RISC/MIPS implementation. "For applications like cell phones, it makes a big difference whether one can use their phone for a whole day, or several, on a single charge," says Lee Tavrow, Ph.D. co-founder of Micro Magic. "Typically low power devices are also much lower performance, but with our IP, we allow our customer to have both the world's fastest speed at 5Ghz and lowest power at 70mW and 3GHz in the same device."

Micro Magic, Inc. is a Silicon Valley based EDA company that provides tools for high speed digital design, IP, and design services. For more information, please contact Dr. Andy Huang at [email protected]

