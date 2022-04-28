Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Worth $2.5 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro-magnetic resonance imaging market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing technological advancements in the field of micro-magnetic resonance imaging, increase in adoption of non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques, and increased funding to support preclinical research is expected to boost the market growth for micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Micro MRI is an efficient system since it does not use ionizing radiation, provides good spatial resolution, and is particularly suitable for imaging soft tissues. Micro-MRI has a wide range of applications in small animals, including functional, anatomical, and molecular imaging. And is used in a variety of fields, including pharmacology, brain mapping, neurodegenerative illness, and psychiatry.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The superconductive magnet segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The universities and academic segment held the largest revenue share of about 32.0% in 2021.

The preclinical imaging and testing facilities segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Growth & Trends

Technological developments are likely to contribute to market expansion, such as high magnetic field strength, high resolution, and cryogen-free systems. Furthermore, a rise in the adoption of micro MRI for preclinical research is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, In August 2021, Bruker and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany completed the installation of the BioSpec 152/11, a 15.2 Tesla ultra-high field magnetic resonance (MR) imaging system. In January 2022, At Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, MR Solutions installed a 9.4T MRI system with variable fields at 7T and 3T.

Several obstacles arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including logistical constraints, low demand, and reduced sales and marketing activities. However, by mid-2022, the market is predicted to be steadily improving by encouraging end-users to embrace high-end technologies for pre-clinical research. This is expected to significantly boost the growth of the market for micro-magnetic resonance imaging in the coming years.

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global micro-magnetic resonance imaging market based on type, end-use, and region:

Micro-MRI Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Superconductive Magnet

Permanent Magnet

Micro-MRI Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Universities and Academic

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Preclinical Imaging and Testing Facilities

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Micro-MRI Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

Bruker

Siemens Healthineer

Phillips

Varian

Mediso

MR Solutions

Aspect Imaging

Agilent

Cubresa

United Imaging

Time Medical System

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.