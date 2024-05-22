Micro Mobile Data Center Market worth $9.6 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 9.6 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Micro Mobile Data Centers (MMDCs) are compact, portable solutions that provide essential computing, storage, and networking capabilities in diverse environments. They offer flexibility and scalability, catering to the increasing demand for edge computing and IoT applications. With their modular design and mobility, MMDCs are well-suited for rapid deployment in remote locations or temporary setups, making them integral components of modern IT infrastructure.

Scope of Report

Segments Covered Offering, Application, Rack Unit, Organization Size, Form Factor, Type, Verticals And Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Schneider Electric (France), HPE(US), Dell(US), Vertiv(US), Huawei(China), Eaton(Ireland), IBM(US), Rittal (Germany), Panduit(US), and Stulz(Germany), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Zella DC( Australia), ScaleMatrix (US), Canovate (Turkey), Dataracks(UK), Altron (Czech Republic), Canon Technologies (UK), KSTAR (China), Sicon (China), Hanley Energy (Ireland), Portwell(Taiwan), Axellio (US), Vapor IO (US), Vericom (US), and NDC Solutions (US)



By application, the edge computing & IoT deployment segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

With the rise of edge computing, processing is moved closer to the data source, reducing latency and improving efficiency. Edge computing enables real-time data analysis and decision-making, crucial for applications like IoT, where immediate responses are often necessary. Micro mobile data centers provide the infrastructure needed to support IoT deployments by offering computing power and storage capacity close to IoT devices.

Businesses are increasingly adopting edge computing solutions to meet the demands of real-time applications and reduce latency. This demand drives the need for micro mobile data centers that can be quickly deployed at the edge. The IoT market continues to expand across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities.

By region, the Asia Pacific will grow at the highest growth rates during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a significant surge in the adoption of micro mobile data centers, driven by several key growth factors. These compact and versatile data centers offer unique advantages that align with the region's dynamic technological landscape and burgeoning digital infrastructure needs. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the fastest-growing cities globally. Countries like China, India, and Japan heavily invest in smart city projects, which require robust, low-latency data processing capabilities. The deployment of 5G technology is accelerating across the Asia Pacific region. Nations such as South Korea, China, and Japan are at the forefront of 5G implementation. Micromobile data centers support the 5G infrastructure by providing localized data processing, which is essential for minimizing latency and enhancing network performance.

Top Key Companies in Micro Mobile Data Center Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Micro Mobile Data Center Market are – Schneider Electric (France), HPE(US), Dell(US), Vertiv(US), Huawei(China), Eaton(Ireland), IBM(US), Rittal (Germany), Panduit(US), and Stulz(Germany).

Recent Developments:

Schneider Electric introduced new model-based, automated sustainability reporting features within its EcoStruxure IT data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software. These enhancements offer advanced reporting capabilities powered by machine learning. Available to all EcoStruxure IT users, these features simplify reporting of sustainability metrics, including compliance with regulatory requirements such as the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). The software enables users to measure and report data center performance based on historical data analysis and trends, leveraging AI for actionable insights. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, the new reporting engine allows for easy quantification and reporting of crucial sustainability metrics at the click of a button, empowering organizations to reduce their environmental impact and meet regulatory obligations.

Digital Realty launched Data Hub, featuring HPE GreenLake Colocation on PlatformDIGITAL. Combining these two solutions on Digital Realty's global platform creates an ideal meeting place for enterprises to bring their data together and consume infrastructure on demand, helping unlock trapped value and drive innovation.

Vertiv appointed Multimedia Technology (MMT) as Australia's power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions distributor. This partnership aims to strengthen MMT's presence in AI-driven digital transformation by providing access to Vertiv's entire product portfolio. The deal includes the distribution of Vertiv's self-contained data centers like the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ 2-M and the recently launched Vertiv™ SmartRow2™, tailored for edge computing applications.

Eaton acquired Tripp Lite, a significant move that expanded its product portfolio in the power management sector. With this acquisition, Eaton gains access to Tripp Lite's offerings, including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and data center enclosures. The deal, valued at USD 1.65 billion , positions Eaton to deliver a broader range of products to its partners, enhancing its competitiveness in the market.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Advantages:

Compact and portable design characterises micro mobile data centres. They are perfect for disaster recovery, edge computing, and remote or temporary sites because of their portability, which enables quick deployment in multiple places.

Micro mobile data centres assist lower latency by putting data processing closer to the devices and end users. This is critical for applications like augmented reality, driverless cars, and the Internet of Things that need low latency and real-time data processing.

Comparing these data centres to regular data centres reveals cost reductions. They lessen the requirement for large capital expenditures for infrastructure and continuous upkeep. Their reduced size also results in less cooling and electricity needs.

Scalable solutions that are easily expandable or upgraded as needed are offered by micro mobile data centres. By starting small and scaling up based on demand, organisations can minimise upfront expenses.

Micro mobile data centres may be quickly and easily deployed because to their modular construction. This is especially advantageous for companies that need to quickly set up data centre capabilities, like in new markets or during disaster recovery operations.

Sensitive data can be safeguarded with sophisticated security safeguards installed in micro mobile data centres. Because of their isolation, there is a lower chance of significant cyberattacks, and strong physical and cybersecurity defences may be put in place.

The integrated cooling and power systems used in these data centres guarantee the ideal environmental conditions for hardware operation. Because of its independence, it requires less space on the site and depends less on outside infrastructure.

Micro mobile data centres are essential to the rise in popularity of edge computing because they offer local processing capability near the point of data generation. At the network's edge, this facilitates real-time analytics and decision-making.

Micro mobile data centres can be swiftly deployed to restore vital IT services in the case of a natural disaster or other emergencies. Because of their mobility, businesses may continue operating with little interruption.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Micro Mobile Data Center Market based on offering (solutions, services), rack unit, applications, form factor, type, organization size, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To forecast the market size concerning five main regions- North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , the & , and To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as product enhancements, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, in the Micro Mobile Data Center Market globally

