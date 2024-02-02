Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2024: Innovative Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market is expected to reach an estimated $21.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.3% from 2024 to 2030. 

The future of the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market looks promising with opportunities in the solar powered and battery powered markets. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of micro-mobility vehicles and the rapidly increasing demand for shared mobility solutions.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies micro-mobility charging infrastructure companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Insights

  • e-scooters will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to shared mobility transportation and first and last-mile transportation.
  • Within this market, battery powered will remain the larger segment due to the increasing adoption of battery-swapping technology for e-scooters.
  • APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the smart city projects and new steps taken by the governments of several countries in the region.

Features of the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size by various segments, such as by vehicle type, charger type, power source, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Micro-mobility charging infrastructure market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different vehicle type, charger type, power source, end use, and regions for the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type
3.3.1: E-scooters
3.3.2: E-bikes
3.3.3: E-unicycles
3.3.4: E-skateboards
3.4: Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type
3.4.1: Wired
3.4.2: Wireless
3.5: Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source
3.5.1: Solar Powered
3.5.2: Battery Powered
3.6: Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by End Use
3.6.1: Commercial
3.6.2: Residential

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Region
4.2: North American Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
4.2.2: North American Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source: Solar Powered and Battery Powered
4.3: European Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
4.3.1: European Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type: E-scooters, E-bikes, E-unicycles, and E-skateboards
4.3.2: European Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source: Solar Powered and Battery Powered
4.4: APAC Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
4.4.1: APAC Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type: E-scooters, E-bikes, E-unicycles, and E-skateboards
4.4.2: APAC Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source: Solar Powered and Battery Powered
4.5: ROW Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
4.5.1: ROW Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type: E-scooters, E-bikes, E-unicycles, and E-skateboards
4.5.2: ROW Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source: Solar Powered and Battery Powered

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by End Use
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Ather Energy
7.2: bike-energy
7.3: Bikeep
7.4: Flower Turbines
7.5: Get Charged
7.6: Giulio Barbieri
7.7: Ground Control Systems
7.8: Magment
7.9: Perch Mobility
7.10: Robert Bosch

