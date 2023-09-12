Micro Mobility Market size worth USD 194.21 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.63% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Micro Mobility Market Size By Type (Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards), By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Nicked Metal Hydride), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Micro Mobility Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Micro Mobility Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.63% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 40.81 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 194.21 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Micro Mobility Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Micro Mobility Market Analysis Reveals Promising Growth Amidst Challenges

The Global Micro Mobility Market, a burgeoning sector of lightweight urban transportation, is poised for significant growth despite facing notable challenges. A comprehensive market research report highlights key players, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and the market's outlook.

Key Players in the Global Micro Mobility Market

Prominent companies contributing to the growth of the Global Micro Mobility Market include Derby Cycle, Accell Group, Yamaha Motor Co, Airwheel Holding Ltd, Boosted USA, Swagtron, Segway, Xiaomi, Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle Co Ltd, and Yadea Technology Group Co Ltd.

Micro Mobility Market Drivers

Several factors drive the expansion of the Global Micro Mobility Market:

Increased Demand for Transportation Services: The growing need for efficient and eco-friendly transportation options is fueling demand for micro mobility solutions.

Government Initiatives for Smart Cities: Governments worldwide are investing in smart city infrastructure, providing opportunities for micro mobility providers to thrive.

Rising Venture Capital and Strategic Investments: A surge in venture capital investment and strategic collaborations are propelling market growth.

Micro Mobility Market Opportunities

Despite challenges, the Global Micro Mobility Market offers substantial opportunities, including:

Advanced Transportation Systems: The potential for advanced transportation systems presents a significant growth avenue.

Government-backed Bike-sharing Infrastructure: Initiatives to establish bike-sharing infrastructure open new prospects for the market.

Micro Mobility Market Challenges

The market faces some noteworthy challenges:

Limited Internet Penetration: Developing and emerging economies with limited internet access hinder market growth.

Bike Vandalism and Theft: Increasing cases of bike vandalism and theft pose challenges to market players.

Micro Mobility Market Outlook

The Global Micro Mobility Market is anticipated to flourish in the near future, driven by rising immunization rates globally and a resurgence in the demand for on-demand transportation services post-COVID-19. Initiatives to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions further boost the Micro Mobility Market outlook.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Micro Mobility Market into Type, Battery Type, And Geography.

Micro Mobility Market, by Type Electric Kick Scooters Electric Skateboards Electric Bicycles

Micro Mobility Market, by Battery Type Lead-Acid Nickel Metal Hydride Lithium Ion

Micro Mobility Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



