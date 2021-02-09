Micro-Optic Component Optical Isolators & Fiber Optic Circulators Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2020-2025: Telecom/ CATV/Multimedia Application is Set to Maintain it's Dominant Market Share

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Optic Component Optical Isolators & Fiber Optic Circulators Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide use of fiber optic circulators reached $292.54 million last year (2020). The fiber optic circulator market is quantified by the following port-count configurations: 3-Ports and 4-Ports. The 3-Port fiber optic circulator component category held the majority share in 2020.

There was a continued push and strong demand for optical communication links in all regions in the year 2020; therefore, the consultancy estimates that there was a relatively minor impact in consumption of optical component isolators and fiber optic circulators in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fastest annual growth of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic circulators will be in the Private Network application with expanding Data Centers (increasing at an average annual growth rate of 12.5%, over the next 5-years; however, the Telecom/ CATV/Multimedia application is set to maintain its dominant market share lead throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is the leader, in terms of relative market share, with the consumption value of fiber optic circulators in 2020; however, the APAC share percentage (%) is forecast to decrease versus the other regions over the next 5-years.

The worldwide use of micro-optic component optical isolators reached $663 million last year (2020). The component optical isolator market is quantified by the use of inline types with optical fiber pigtails, and package free-space optical isolators.

Optical isolators are designed as a compact and lightweight component, which allows easy integration. Optical isolators can also include a larger/more expensive device level product; however, this market analysis and forecast for the micro-optic component level isolators only.

Optical isolators are reliable devices when used in conjunction with fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic ring lasers, fiber optic communication systems, and high-speed/ DWDM and coherent fiber optic links, laboratory R&D, sensors, gyro-systems, test/instrumentation measurement quality assurance applications in automation of manufacturing processes, and many other applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Fiber Optic Networks

1.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief

2. Technology Overview - Fiber Optic Circulators and Optical Component Isolators

3. Market Forecast Data Tables

3.1 Overview

3.2 Micro-Optic Component Isolator Market Forecast Data Tables, by Application

3.3 Fiber Optic Circulators Market Forecast Data Tables, by Application

4. Fiber Optic Circulator Competition

4.1 Competition - Company Profiles - Selected Circulator and Isolator Competitors

Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd./ WTD

Advanced Fiber Resources - AFR (Zhuhai)

AFW Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Agilecom Fiber Solution

AGILTRON Inc. (Photowares Corporation)

Ascentta Inc

Aviation Megneto Optical Sensor Corporation (AMOS)

Boston Applied Technologies Incorporated (BATi)

Clearfield, Inc. 4-25

Comcore Technologies, Inc.

Corning Incorporated - Corning OEM Solutions

Crowntech Photonics

DK Photonics Technology Limited

FDK Corporation 4-38

Fiberer Global Tech Ltd.

Fiberlake Technology Co. Ltd ( Shenzhen )

) Fiberon Technologies, Inc.

Flyin Optronics Co., Ltd. 4-46

FOCI - Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.

Gezhi Photonics Co., Ltd.

Golight Technology Co., Ltd ( Shenzhen ) 4-52

) 4-52 Gould Fiber Optics 4-53

Guilin GLSUN Optics Technology Co. Ltd. (Glsun optical Products Division)

Haphit

Ingellen Technology Company

Intepon Co. Ltd

Kamaxoptic communication Co., Ltd. (KOC Group)

KINSOM Technology Limited

Lfiber Optic Limited

Lightel Technologies Inc.

Lightstar Technology Limited

Lumentum Operations LLC 4-75

Luna Innovations, Incorporated (Acquired General Photonics)

Molex, LLC (Koch Industries)

Neptec Optical Solutions

Newport Corporation

Ofans Group (Shenzhen Guangfan Communications Technology Co., Ltd.)

OF-Link Communications Co., Ltd

O-Net Communications Limited (Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd)

OptiWorks, Inc.

Optizone Technology Limited

Opto-Link Corporation Limited

Optosun Technology

Optowaves Inc.

OZ Optics Limited

Precision Fiber Products, Inc. (PFP)

Qbic Laser System Inc.

Ruik-tech Communication Co., LTD.

Senko Advanced Components, Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

Thorlabs (OFR)

Triple-Stone Technology, Co. Ltd

VFIBRE Cable Limited

ZG Technology ( Shenzhen ), Co., Ltd

5. Research, Analysis and Forecast Methodology

6. Fiber Optic Circulators & Optical Component Isolators - Global Market Forecast Data Base Tutorial

