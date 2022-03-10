Micro Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 1.35 Billion | Increasing Usage in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The increasing usage in the pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for sustainable packaging, and surging demand for micro-perforated food packaging for perishable food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as hazards of nanotechnology in food packaging, high cost of manufacturing leading to slow adoption rate. and rising environmental concerns over petroleum-derived plastic materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Micro Packaging Market Segment Highlights

End-user

Food And Beverage

The food and beverage segment held the largest micro packaging market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. Food and beverages companies are increasingly adopting sustainable methods of packaging. They are using micro packaging for improving and maintaining the shelf life of their food products. Micro packaging solutions aid the companies to package their products into paper bags, pouches/sachets, glass and liquid cartons, strip packs, among others. Such factors are increasing the demand for micro packaging, thereby boosting the market growth.

Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Others

Geography

North America

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of micro packaging market. The region will contribute to 39% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for micro packaging market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The growing food and beverage industry will facilitate the micro packaging market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



South America

Micro Packaging Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio categorizes the global micro packaging market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the micro packaging market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Our micro packaging market report covers the following areas:

Micro Packaging Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the micro packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. For instance, companies like Amcor Plc offers products such as MicroPrint.

Some of the top Micro Packaging Market Players covered in this report are:

Aera SA

Amcor Plc

Amerplast Ltd.

A-ROO Co. LLC

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avient Corp.

Bayer AG

Berry Global Inc.

Bollore Inc.

Chengde Technology Co. Ltd.

FlexPak Services

Graham Packaging Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mondi Group

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

TCL Packaging

Tetra Laval International SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UFlex Ltd.

Ultraperf Technologies Inc.

Micro Packaging Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist micro packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micro packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micro packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro packaging market vendors

Micro Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aera SA, Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., A-ROO Co. LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp., Bayer AG, Berry Global Inc., Bollore Inc., Chengde Technology Co. Ltd., FlexPak Services, Graham Packaging Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mondi Group, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., TCL Packaging, Tetra Laval International SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UFlex Ltd., and Ultraperf Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

End-user: Includes food and beverages, beauty and personal care, healthcare, homecare, pet food, industrial (paint, chemicals, and oils), and decorative packaging;

