Micro Pledges 1% of All Eco Scooter Sales to Environmental Charities

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss scooter pioneer Micro Mobility has joined 1% for the Planet, committing to donate one percent of the annual sales of its Eco-Collection Mini and Maxi scooters to support nonprofit organizations focusing on the environment.

Micro Kickboard

Wim Ouboter, founder of Micro explains the decision to join 1% for the Planet as follows: "We recognize that the challenges facing our world are too great for any one person or organization to solve alone. To make meaningful positive change, we all need to work together. Companies like us have an even greater obligation to help. Our partnership with 1% for the Planet is another step in the right direction."

The move to join 1% for the Planet, co-founded by Yvon Chouinard, also founder of Patagonia, follows Micro's launch in 2020 of their Eco-Collection which utilizes recycled ocean plastic. As of 2021, one percent of sales from this Eco-Collection will be donated to environmental charities in collaboration with 1% for the Planet.

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment, and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Micro to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

By contributing 1 percent of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $265 million dollars to approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus.

About Micro:

Micro Kickboard is the U.S. Distributor for Micro-Mobility, based in Switzerland. 'Micro', founded by Wim Ouboter, became world-famous in the 1990s with its Micro Scooter. True to the vision of a 'better urban lifestyle', Micro now offers over 50 different mobility products for children, teenagers, and adults, and is the world market leader in the premium segment. The range extends from the popular kid's scooters and stylish electric scooters to the latest coup, the electric car Microlino.

About 1% for the Planet:

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. They make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification. Started in 2002, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals, and environmental nonprofits working towards a better future for all. More information is available at onepercentfortheplanet.org/facts.

Press Contact - Micro Kickboard

Jamie Rau

[email protected]

www.microkickboard.com

(616) 242-0044

Press Contact - 1% for the Planet

Allyson Barlett

[email protected]

www.onepercentfortheplanet.org

(802) 861-0460

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Micro Kickboard Website

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdBrOP4JcZQ

SOURCE Micro Kickboard