Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market to grow by USD 2.46 bn by 2026, Segmentation by End-user and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market is projected to grow by USD 2.46 billion progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for compact automation solutions, the rising demand for micro PLCs in APAC, and the growing investment in smart factories will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing cybersecurity concerns might hamper the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market

End-user

Automotive Industry



During the projection period, the automotive sector segment will significantly increase its micro-programmable logic controller (PLC) market share. Due to the necessity to operate several isolated machines utilized in the manufacturing process, the automobile industry is a major contributor to the worldwide mini PLC market. The need for micro PLCs in the automotive industry will rise as more manufacturing facilities are embracing the idea of smart factories.



Oil And Gas Industry



Power Industry



Food And Beverage Industry



Others

Product

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

APAC



APAC will contribute 35% of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for micro-programmable logic controllers (PLCs). The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, APAC's micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market would benefit from robust industrialization, rising demand for medium and low voltage motors, and increased investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries.

and are the most important markets for micro-programmable logic controllers (PLCs). The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, APAC's micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market would benefit from robust industrialization, rising demand for medium and low voltage motors, and increased investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the expanding capabilities of micro PLCs as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global micro PLC market is fragmented and the vendors offer customized solutions with additional services to cater to end-user requirements. The competition in the market is moderately intense, with all the players competing to gain more market share. Rapid advances in technology constitute significant risk factors for market vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in the competitive environment, it is imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The market also has entry barriers, which reduce the entry of new players into the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

Beijer Electronics Group AB

Eaton Corp. PLC

Festo SE and Co. KG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corp.

Koyo Electronics Industries Co. Ltd.

Lenze SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Moxa Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Opto 22

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Beijer Electronics Group AB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Festo SE and Co. KG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Koyo Electronics Industries Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Opto 22, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., WAGO GmbH and Co. KG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

