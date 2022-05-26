Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 2.87 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data will be one of the key trends in the micro-segmentation solutions market 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro-segmentation solutions market is a part of the global systems software market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the micro-segmentation solutions market is anticipated to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Services and software Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Micro-segmentation Solutions Market?

The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market will be driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems. Cybercriminals carry out cyberattacks to destroy, modify, or steal data. Some of the major types of cyberattacks include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, malware attacks, and password attacks. The growing number of cyberattacks is compelling companies to improve their security systems.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Micro-segmentation Solutions Market?

Stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data will be a key trend that will support the growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market. Governments across various countries are enforcing regulations to secure data. Micro-segmentation solutions help in protecting sensitive data within the rapidly changing hybrid cloud environments. Hence, several companies are using micro-segmentation solutions to secure their data centers and VMs.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Micro-segmentation Solutions Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the micro-segmentation solutions market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The micro-segmentation solutions market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has several global, regional, and country-level players.

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems software

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

