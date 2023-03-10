Micro Servers Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2022 to 2027, increased investments in data centers and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDC) to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global micro servers market size is estimated to grow by USD 26,527.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period. Increased investments in data centers and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDC) is a major trend in the micro servers market. An HDC is an upgraded version of a traditional data center. It uses a greater number of physical servers and virtual machines compared to a traditional server. HDC offers higher data storage and computing speed. The growing market momentum for big data analytics predominantly drives the demand for HDCs. Vast volumes of data are generated due to the growing trend of social media and digitization of major industries like healthcare and retail. Moreover, hyper scalers are making continuous investments to expand and build data centers. Hence, the growing number of hyper scalers is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Micro Servers Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Micro Servers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprises, small and medium enterprises), application (data center, cloud computing, media storage, and data analytics), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. To store, manage, and process data efficiently, large enterprises increasingly opt for micro servers. Cloud-based solutions are an easier and more convenient way for organizations to access tools and information remotely and enhance the efficiency of document sharing between multiple workplaces. Large enterprises increasingly adopt advanced technologies such as machine language (ML), IoT, the cloud, and big data to automate their business operations. Additionally, the integration of micro servers in business functions facilitates communication and collaboration between all stakeholders. These factors are expected to drive growth of the large enterprises' segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global micros ervers market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global micro servers market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increased adoption of cloud services and reduced capital and operating expenditures. Enterprises adopt cloud solutions from hyper scaler providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle to meet their computing capacity requirements with minimal spending. Hence, the adoption of technologies like IoT and big data in healthcare and BFSI is expected to drive the demand for micro servers during the forecast period.

Micro Servers Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The shift towards edge computing is a major driver for market growth during the forecast period. This has resulted in the construction of edge data centers, thereby contributing to increased demand for micro servers.

This has resulted in the construction of edge data centers, thereby contributing to increased demand for micro servers. There is an increase in demand for technologically advanced edge platforms due to the growing volume of data generated in end-user industries like telecommunication, energy, and manufacturing.

A major advantage of edge computing is that the stored data remains close to the client machine, reducing the latency and improving server response.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing data center consolidation is a key challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period. Data center service providers physically consolidate multiple data centers into a single large data center to reduce the physical footprint, decrease hardware expenditure, and thereby achieve a more efficient IT architecture.

Data center service providers physically consolidate multiple data centers into a single large data center to reduce the physical footprint, decrease hardware expenditure, and thereby achieve a more efficient IT architecture. This enables providers to achieve higher scalability and flexibility, allowing them enhanced control over data center operations. Furthermore, consolidation of data centers helps reduce operational and maintenance expenditures.

But the growing data center consolidation leads to reduced demand for data storage solutions in data centers, affecting the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Micro Servers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the micro servers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the micro servers market and its contribution to the market with focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the micro servers market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of micro servers market vendors

Micro Servers Market Scope

Table of Contents

