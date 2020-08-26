Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces NEW In-Sight™ Multi-Band Ligator

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA continues a streak of new product launches in their hemostasis portfolio with the In-Sight™ Multi-Band Ligator. In-Sight was designed for office-based, non-endoscopic treatment of grade I, II and III internal hemorrhoids.

The In-Sight Multi-Band Ligator is the only hand-held ligation device with its own light source – providing illumination, suction, direct visualization and ligation capabilities in a single-use device.

While hemorrhoids are one of the most commonly known medical conditions, affecting millions of Americans each year, patients often suffer from bleeding and discomfort before seeing a physician for treatment. "With In-Sight, patients can experience a quick and relatively painless treatment option that takes just a few minutes," explained Dr. Jan Kamler, inventor of the device. "Pre-loaded with four ligation bands, multiple hemorrhoids can be banded in just one visit."

With no need for external suctioning, the In-Sight Ligator is an easy, single-hand operated, one-step device for treating internal hemorrhoids in an ambulatory setting. It is the only hand-held ligation device with its own light source – providing illumination, suction, direct visualization and ligation capabilities in a single-use device.

"We are thrilled with the In-Sight and excited to bring this innovative device to market. We value our partnerships with forward-thinking physicians like Dr. Kamler, which allow patients around the world to benefit from his skill and expertise," commented Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li.

Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products the company provides to partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

