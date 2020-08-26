Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces NEW In-Sight™ Multi-Band Ligator
- In-Sight comes pre-loaded with 4 ligator bands.
- Its comfortable and ergonomic design offers easy ligation and patient comfort.
- The unique LED system maximizes visualization safely and efficiently.
Aug 26, 2020, 10:00 ET
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA continues a streak of new product launches in their hemostasis portfolio with the In-Sight™ Multi-Band Ligator. In-Sight was designed for office-based, non-endoscopic treatment of grade I, II and III internal hemorrhoids.
While hemorrhoids are one of the most commonly known medical conditions, affecting millions of Americans each year, patients often suffer from bleeding and discomfort before seeing a physician for treatment. "With In-Sight, patients can experience a quick and relatively painless treatment option that takes just a few minutes," explained Dr. Jan Kamler, inventor of the device. "Pre-loaded with four ligation bands, multiple hemorrhoids can be banded in just one visit."
With no need for external suctioning, the In-Sight Ligator is an easy, single-hand operated, one-step device for treating internal hemorrhoids in an ambulatory setting. It is the only hand-held ligation device with its own light source – providing illumination, suction, direct visualization and ligation capabilities in a single-use device.
"We are thrilled with the In-Sight and excited to bring this innovative device to market. We value our partnerships with forward-thinking physicians like Dr. Kamler, which allow patients around the world to benefit from his skill and expertise," commented Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li.
Since 2000, Micro-Tech has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unprecedented speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.
Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to refine the products the company provides to partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.
With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.
SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy