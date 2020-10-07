Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces PinPoint™ Injection Needle

Designed for single-handed operation, PinPoint™ is a simple, elegant solution, a 3mm long lancet Injection Needle offered in 22 and 25 gauge with an innovative design that limits accidental needle deployment during insertion and removal. The patented ratchet mechanism provides audible confirmation of deployment. A quick release button returns the needle fully into the sheath.

"The PinPoint sclerotherapy needle was designed to make submucosal injections easier for the practitioner," adds Haack. "The needle contains a 3mm projection and a much shorter bevel for the injectate to initiate an immediate tissue response. We are committed to innovation that solves known problems, through intuitive designs that yield impactful results."

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and an in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value driven.

SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Related Links

https://www.mtendoscopy.com

