Micro-Tech Endoscopy Launches New Endoscopic Procedure Kits:

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA continues its streak of new product launches with the introduction of four new GI accessory kits.

Using preconfigured endoscopy kits helps to standardize processes, reduce product handling, and simplify supply ordering. With four different kits to choose from, they can provide what is needed for nearly every endoscopic procedure.

All four kits contain the foundational items of the Compliance Kit: Catch-All Transport Pad, biohazard label, basin, and enzymatic detergent-infused sponge. The Basic Kit also includes gauze, and lubricating gel; the Upper Kit includes gauze, lubricating gel and a bite block; and the Set-Up Kit includes gauze, lubricating gel, suction tubing and a cleaning brush.

"The use of procedure kits enables customers to perform their procedures and cleaning protocols safely and efficiently," explained Micro-Tech USA President Chris Li. "These kits are another step forward in being able to provide comprehensive GI solutions to our customers."

