Micro-Tech Endoscopy Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Duraclip™, Precisor®, and Optibite® Product Lines from CONMED

Acquisition strengthens Micro-Tech's GI endoscopy portfolio and supports continued access for clinicians.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the global distribution rights for the Duraclip™, Precisor®, and Optibite® product lines from CONMED Corporation and which CONMED has sold on behalf of Micro-Tech Endoscopy for over a decade.

The agreement follows CONMED's previously announced decision to exit the gastroenterology market as part of a broader portfolio realignment. The transaction enables Micro-Tech to integrate these products into its GI endoscopy portfolio while ensuring continued availability for the clinicians who rely on them.

The addition of Duraclip™ enhances the Micro-Tech hemostasis portfolio, while Precisor® and Optibite® extend the reach of its biopsy line. Together with its comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic products, including innovations such as the Dual Action Tissue (DAT) Closure device and the eyeMAX cholangioscopy system, Micro-Tech is well positioned to serve the clinical needs of ASC and hospital settings.

"This agreement reflects our continued commitment to expanding access to a broad range of GI endoscopy tools," said Scott VanderMeer, President of Micro-Tech Endoscopy Americas. "By adding Duraclip, Precisor, and Optibite to our portfolio, we are strengthening our position in the GI market and reinforcing our role as a trusted partner to clinicians."

"We are pleased to transition these product lines from CONMED to Micro-Tech and believe they are well positioned to continue the strong legacy these products have established in the GI market," said Pete Shagory, Vice President & General Manager, Advanced Endoscopic Technologies at CONMED. "Micro-Tech has long served as the original manufacturer behind the Duraclip, Precisor, and Optibite devices and brings extensive experience in its design and production. We are committed to supporting a smooth transition for customers."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Micro-Tech plans to integrate the product lines into its U.S. and global commercial operations, maintaining established customer relationships and ensuring a smooth transition for customers and distribution partners. Additional details will be provided upon closing.

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy Micro-Tech Endoscopy, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nanjing, China, is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of minimally invasive medical devices. With a presence in over 90 countries, Micro-Tech partners with healthcare providers worldwide to advance patient care through innovation and cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.us.mtmed.com.

About CONMED CONMED is a medical-technology company that provides devices and equipment for surgical procedures. The Company's products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, and thoracic surgery. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Disclaimer Completion of the transaction described herein is subject to customary closing conditions. Product availability, labeling, specifications, and regulatory status may vary by region and may be subject to change following closing. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or distribute any medical device. All company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Micro-Tech Endoscopy