Micro to Macro! Materials Design Announces the Release of MedeA 3.8

News provided by

Materials Design, Inc

14 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET

Innovations in machine learning, materials informatics, microstructure construction tools, and the latest developments in density functional theory.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Materials Design is delighted to announce the latest release of its world-leading materials simulation MedeA Environment. The MedeA 3.8 release features a wide range of enhancements: from machine learning and materials informatics to microstructure construction tools and the latest innovations in density functional theory.

Dr. Erich Wimmer, Chief Scientific Officer and Chairman of the Board at Materials Design, said of the new MedeA release:

Continue Reading
MedeA 3.8 - Micro to Macro
MedeA 3.8 - Micro to Macro

"In the context of Materials Design's machine learning offering, MedeA 3.8 provides access to VASP 6.4.2, extensive access to VASP's machine-learning force field (MLFF) capabilities (which takes ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to the next level) together with many additional enhancements. We are particularly excited to announce the availability of the "Polymer Expert" de novo design module in MedeA 3.8."

MedeA Polymer Expert was developed in collaboration with Dr Jozef Bicerano, the author of the well-known P3C polymer property method. It allows you to find materials with desired properties in a repeat unit space containing well over one million entries. As integrated into the MedeA Environment, the Polymer Expert is extremely efficient and intuitive.

A list of major enhancements in the MedeA 3.8 release is provided at MedeA Software Release MedeA 3.8 -- Micro to Macro! (materialsdesign.com).

Dr. Wimmer added, "It has been a delight to see the development of MedeA over the years, and MedeA 3.8 is particularly satisfying to me. We have extended and enhanced many capabilities that Materials Design provides access to. These are cutting-edge methodologies developed by the world's leading researchers, empowering customers to achieve diverse objectives in materials science. We serve chemists, physicists, engineers, and materials scientists who are discovering bio-derivable polymers, improving batteries, optimizing processes and energy sources, and obtaining a host of materials insights along the way. Our customers consistently express their enthusiasm for the productivity the MedeA Environment offers and the scientific support the entire Materials Design team provides."

About Materials Design

Materials Design, Inc. is the leading atomistic simulation software and services company for materials. Materials Design help customers across many diverse industries design and optimize materials and processes, predict materials properties, and generate value through innovation. The company is dedicated to providing efficient access to the world's leading atomistic and electronic scientific simulation methods.

MedeA is Materials Design's advanced software environment for atomistic materials modeling, used by thousands of customers at more than 700 institutions worldwide. Scientists and engineers in industry and research institutions rely on MedeA to simulate materials properties and understand diverse phenomena. MedeA helps users to create better products while saving valuable research and development time and cost.

MedeA integrates world-leading structural databases (totaling over 980,000 entries), electronic structure programs (VASP, Gaussian, MOPAC), molecular dynamics (LAMMPS) and Monte Carlo methods (GIBBS) with a host of powerful building, editing, and analysis tools in a unified environment allowing the creation of efficient workflows. Its innovative high-throughput (HT) capabilities enable the exploitation of computational resources.

Contact:
Kenneth Roberts
Head of Marketing Operations
Materials Design, Inc.
+1 760-495-4924
[email protected]
www.materialsdesign.com

SOURCE Materials Design, Inc

Also from this source

Materials Design Welcomes Gerhard Engel as Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation

Materials Design Welcomes Gerhard Engel as Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation

Dr. Gerhard Engel has joined Materials Design, Inc as Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation. Gerhard is an accomplished and visionary leader and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.