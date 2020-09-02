PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAgility has been selected as the winner of the "2020 Best of Princeton Award" in the Strategy Execution Services category by the Princeton Award Program. MicroAgility is amongst a small group of companies that have won the Best of Princeton Award for 12 consecutive years.

MicroAgility Receives 2020 Best of Princeton Award

Sajid A. Khan, President of MicroAgility commented: "I am pleased, honored, and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients (Best Buy, Intuit, Merrill Lynch, Microsoft, Shell, and many others) who I have long admired and respected. A very special thank you to the Award Program team for selecting MicroAgility." Sajid further added: "I am thankful for the love of my family, the trust of my friends, the confidence of my clients, and the continuous support of my team members."

About Princeton Award Program:

The Princeton Award is an annual award program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Princeton area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Princeton Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the Princeton area. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About MicroAgility:

MicroAgility, a business transformation agency specialized in strategy execution, was founded in 2003 by former executives of "Big Four" consulting and Wall Street firms. Our clients choose us for the implementation of their business transformation projects due to our extensive experience, deep subject matter expertise, and our ability as an organization to implement their strategies. Utilizing iAgility, we recruit, deploy, and manage teams of hands-on business transformation consultants who are exceptionally focused on driving results and helping you to achieve your business goals. Visit MicroAgility for the successful execution of your business transformation strategy.

Media Contact:

Al Abbas

212-784-6217

[email protected]

Related Images

2020-best-of-princeton-award.jpg

2020 Best of Princeton Award

MicroAgility Receives 2020 Best of Princeton Award

Related Links

https://blog.microagility.com/

https://blog.iagility.com/

SOURCE MicroAgility, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.microagility.com

