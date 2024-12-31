MicroAlgo Inc. Announces the Launch of FULL Adder Operation Quantum Algorithm Technology Based on CPU Registers in Quantum Gate Computing

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced the successful development of a groundbreaking quantum algorithm technology, specifically a FULL adder operation based on CPU registers in quantum gate computers. This innovative technology brings new possibilities to the development of quantum computing. It not only significantly enhances the efficiency and accuracy of quantum computers when performing complex computational tasks but also opens new pathways for the design and implementation of quantum gate computers.

In classical computing, computers represent data and perform computations using bits (0 or 1). At any given moment, each bit can only be in one of two states: "0" or "1." Quantum computers, on the other hand, are different. Their fundamental unit of computation—the quantum bit (qubit)—can exist in a superposition of both "0" and "1" states simultaneously. By leveraging this property, quantum computers can solve certain problems much faster than classical computers.

A Quantum Gate Computer is a model of quantum computing that performs computational operations by applying quantum gates to qubits. Quantum gates are similar to classical logic gates, but their operations extend beyond binary bit manipulations to include more complex transformations of qubits.

In quantum computers, managing and manipulating qubits has always been a key challenge and focus of technological development. Similar to classical computers, quantum computers also require registers to store and process data. In the latest technology developed by MicroAlgo, they have successfully implemented the FULL adder operation using CPU registers based on quantum gate computers.

A FULL adder is a fundamental arithmetic unit in classical digital circuits, used to perform the addition of two or more binary numbers. In classical computers, the design and implementation of a FULL adder are relatively simple, as it only deals with fixed binary bits. However, in quantum computing, the situation is much more complex due to the properties of qubits, such as superposition and quantum entanglement.

The quantum algorithm technology developed by MicroAlgo allows quantum computers to efficiently handle complex arithmetic tasks by implementing FULL adder operations in a quantum gate computer. The core of this innovative technology lies in how quantum gates and qubit properties are leveraged to simulate and perform FULL adder operations. With this technology, quantum computers can achieve faster computation speeds and higher computational accuracy when performing addition operations, taking advantage of quantum parallelism and quantum entanglement.

This technology, developed by MicroAlgo, is based on the classical Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm. The Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm is an important algorithm in quantum computing, capable of determining a hidden bit string with a single quantum query—something that would require multiple queries in classical computing.

In MicroAlgo's implementation, they use the Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm to demonstrate a simple memory example called a register. Registers in quantum computers function similarly to those in classical computers, used for temporary storage and processing of data. Unlike classical computers, however, quantum computer registers can store multiple states (superposition) simultaneously, which gives quantum computers higher parallelism and efficiency when performing certain specific tasks.

Through the Bernstein-Vazirani algorithm, MicroAlgo has successfully designed a quantum register that is easy to physically access. This register not only efficiently stores and processes qubits, but it can also implement the functionality of a FULL adder through quantum gate operations. This innovative design lays a solid foundation for the practical application of quantum computers.

The quantum algorithm technology developed by MicroAlgo, based on FULL adder operations in CPU registers of quantum gate computers, has broad application prospects. First, this technology can significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of quantum computers when handling complex arithmetic tasks. In particular, in fields like large-scale data processing, encryption and decryption, and optimization problems, the performance advantages of quantum computers will be fully realized.

Furthermore, this technology provides new insights for the design and implementation of quantum computers. By combining classical computing concepts such as registers and FULL adder operations with quantum computing elements like quantum gates and qubits, MicroAlgo has successfully developed a quantum algorithm technology with practical application value. This not only provides technical support for the further development of quantum computers but also lays the foundation for their widespread use.

Despite the significant progress made with this technology, the realization of quantum computing still faces numerous challenges. First, the hardware design and manufacturing of quantum computers remain a technical difficulty. Achieving stable qubits and effectively managing quantum entanglement and superposition states are key issues that need to be addressed in the practical application of quantum computers. Additionally, the design of quantum algorithms needs further development. In other fields and application scenarios, more quantum algorithms are still needed to support the broader adoption of quantum computing.

The widespread adoption of quantum computing also requires overcoming obstacles beyond just technology. Currently, research in quantum computing is mainly concentrated in academia and a few technology companies. The challenge moving forward will be how to translate these research outcomes into practical applications and promote the commercialization of quantum computing.

Despite these challenges, the innovative technology developed by MicroAlgo (NASDAQ: MLGO) undoubtedly offers new possibilities for the future development of quantum computing. With continuous technological advancement and the expansion of application scenarios, quantum computing will play an increasingly important role in the future technological revolution. Through ongoing technological innovation and research investment, the company will continue to lead the development of quantum computing, contributing to the progress of global computing technology.

