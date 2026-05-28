MicroAlgo Inc. Develops Quantum Encryption Technology Based on Lattice Cryptography, Integrating into LSQb Algorithm's Process of Information Hiding and Transmission to Achieve Anti-Quantum Attack Strategies Enhancement

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced the development of quantum encryption technology based on lattice cryptography, integrating into the LSQb algorithm process of information hiding and transmission, achieving enhanced anti-quantum attack strategies. Lattice cryptography possesses high security in the face of quantum attacks, and through this integration, it can provide stronger attack resistance for the LSQb algorithm, ensuring the security of information in complex quantum computing environments.

Lattice cryptography is a cryptographic method based on mathematical lattice structures, possessing the unique advantage of maintaining high security in quantum computing environments. By combining lattice cryptography with the LSQb algorithm, MicroAlgo aims to build a more secure and reliable quantum information hiding and transmission system.

Quantum Image Preprocessing: Before embedding information into a quantum image, the quantum image undergoes preprocessing. This step includes denoising, enhancement, and format conversion of the image to ensure the accuracy and reliability of subsequent information embedding. Through advanced quantum image processing techniques, key features of the quantum image are extracted, providing strong support for subsequent information hiding and transmission.

Secret Information Encoding and Embedding: After preprocessing is completed, the secret information is encoded into a sequence of quantum bits and embedded into the least significant quantum bits of the quantum image using the LSQb algorithm. In this process, the superposition and entanglement properties of quantum bits are fully utilized to achieve efficient information hiding. Meanwhile, to ensure the security of the information, complex encoding and embedding strategies are adopted to prevent information leakage or tampering during transmission.

Quantum Encryption Based on Lattice Cryptography: After embedding the information into the quantum image, quantum encryption technology based on lattice cryptography is used to encrypt the quantum image. This step aims to further enhance the security of the information, preventing unauthorized access and leakage. The adopted lattice cryptography algorithm possesses a high degree of complexity and unpredictability, capable of resisting various quantum attack methods. Through this encryption process, the security and reliability of the quantum image during transmission are ensured.

Quantum Information Transmission and Decryption: After encryption is completed, the quantum image is transmitted to the target node via a quantum network. During the transmission process, various quantum error correction and redundant encoding techniques are employed to ensure the integrity and reliability of the information. After the target node receives the quantum image, the corresponding decryption algorithm is used to decrypt the quantum image, thereby recovering the original secret information.

From the perspective of security, lattice cryptography provides it with strong resistance to quantum attacks. In the face of potential threats from quantum computers, traditional encryption algorithms may be vulnerable, but lattice cryptography, with its complex mathematical structure, can effectively resist attacks and ensure information security. Compared to the standalone LSQb algorithm, the integrated technology achieves a qualitative leap in security.

In terms of stability, the error-correcting capability of lattice cryptography makes information transmission more stable. Even when subjected to disturbances such as quantum channel noise, it can ensure the accurate transmission of information. This advantage makes the technology more reliable in practical applications, ensuring secure information transmission in both laboratory environments and complex real-world scenarios.

In the field of quantum network security, MicroAlgo's technology can be used to build more secure quantum information hiding and transmission systems. By embedding secret information into quantum images and encrypting them using quantum encryption technology based on lattice cryptography, secure transmission of information in quantum networks can be ensured. This application is of great significance for protecting sensitive information and preventing information leakage.

In the future, as quantum computing technology continues to develop and improve, MicroAlgo's technology will integrate with other quantum information technologies to form a more comprehensive quantum information processing system. Such a system will not only have higher security and reliability but also possess stronger computational capabilities and processing speeds.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE MicroAlgo Inc.