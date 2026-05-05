MicroAlgo Inc.'s Quantum Blockchain Architecture Using Cyclic QSC and QKD to Enhance Transaction Security and Transparency

SHENZHEN, China, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced the use of a quantum blockchain architecture with cyclic QSC and QKD to enhance transaction security and transparency. MicroAlgo's quantum blockchain architecture adopts a layered design approach, divided from bottom to top into four layers: the quantum communication layer, the blockchain core layer, the smart contract layer, and the application layer.

Quantum Communication Layer: This layer is responsible for implementing cyclic QSC and QKD technologies, providing secure communication and key distribution services for nodes in the blockchain network. Through quantum channels and quantum encryption algorithms, it ensures that communication and key transmission between nodes have extremely high security and resistance to quantum computing attacks.

Blockchain Core Layer: This layer is the core component of the blockchain architecture, responsible for maintaining the stability and security of the blockchain network. It uses distributed ledger technology to record transaction data and ensures data consistency and immutability through a consensus mechanism. Additionally, this layer integrates quantum encryption technology to encrypt transaction data, preventing data leakage and tampering.

Smart Contract Layer: This layer provides an execution environment for smart contracts, supporting user-defined transaction rules and logic. Smart contracts are automatically executed and verified based on the data from the blockchain core layer, ensuring the transparency and fairness of transactions. Additionally, smart contracts incorporate quantum signature technology to ensure the immutability of contracts and the security of identity verification.

Application Layer: This layer is the topmost layer of the blockchain architecture, providing various blockchain application services to users. Users can interact with the blockchain network through the application layer to initiate transactions, query data, and perform other operations. The application layer also offers rich API interfaces and development tools, supporting third-party developers in creating new applications and services based on the blockchain platform.

MicroAlgo's quantum blockchain architecture, by integrating cyclic QSC and QKD technologies, achieves a significant enhancement in transaction security. QKD ensures the absolute security of key generation and distribution, while quantum encryption builds an impregnable protective layer for transaction data, effectively resisting advanced threats such as quantum computing. The periodic updating and rotation of keys further strengthen the system's long-term security defenses. This architecture not only guarantees the absolute security of transaction data during transmission and storage but also leverages the efficient computational capabilities of QSC to enable real-time verification and monitoring of transactions, ensuring their legitimacy and accuracy. Meanwhile, the decentralized and immutable nature of the blockchain ensures that, while access to encrypted transaction data is restricted, transaction transparency and trustworthiness are still maintained, allowing all nodes to verify the authenticity and consistency of transactions.

MicroAlgo's quantum blockchain architecture holds significant technical advantages, but its promotion and application still face some challenges. The maturity and commercialization of quantum technology need further improvement to meet the demands of large-scale applications. Despite the numerous challenges encountered during development, the future prospects remain promising as technology continues to advance and applications expand. This architecture is poised to lead blockchain technology into a new stage of development, making significant contributions to building a more secure, transparent, and efficient digital economic ecosystem.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE MicroAlgo Inc.