Microarray Analysis Market to grow by USD 1.62 bn at 5.94% CAGR from 2021 to 2026|Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc. & Arrayit Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing use of personalized medicine, the increase in the adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics, and the growing applications of microarray analysis in drug discovery. However, the capital-intensive market is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The microarray analysis market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The microarray analysis market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The microarray analysis market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Arrayit Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Microarrays Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers a Gene Expression Microarray Platform that includes whole transcriptome gene expression for almost 30 different species.

Applied Microarrays Inc. - The company offers a wide range of Array solutions and Array services such as point-of-care arrays, instrumentation, and many more.

Arrayit Corp. - The company offers a wide range of microarray instruments, software, and services for the manufacturing, processing, detection, and quality control of microarrays.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers ProteinChip arrays that utilize selective capture strategies to reduce sample complexity, allowing the detection of low-abundance proteins.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers GenePix Microarray Systems such as GenePix 4300A and GenePix 4400A Scanners that offer maximum imaging quality with the optimal resolution is highly configurable platforms

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Products and Services , the market is classified into consumables, instruments, and software and services

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Microarray Analysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Arrayit Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Microarrays Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

