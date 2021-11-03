Microarray Market to Record USD 1.21 Bn Growth | Almost 6% CAGR Projection Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from microarray market study

Microarray market size to increase by USD 1.21 billion at almost 6% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

at almost 6% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 3.59% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

33% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Gene expression segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

Dominant vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., Arrayit Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., and others

Microarray Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The microarray market is driven by the increasing adoption of microarrays in genomics and proteomics. Microarray technology is increasingly becoming popular in the fields of genomics and proteomics in applications such as genotyping, mutation screening, protein interaction studies, and gene expression analysis. For instance, in genomics, the DNA microarray technology is used to create new gene expression patterns, expand gene family size, and discover new categories of genes. Microarray technology is also used to diagnose diseases, which helps medical professions in deciding better treatment strategies. Many such applications of microarrays are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Although the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and growing applications of microarray technology in drug discovery will further boost the market growth, standardization and accuracy issues might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The microarray market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the microarray market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the microarray market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the microarray market?

Microarray Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Arrayit Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Microarrays Inc., Molecular Devices LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing… View our microarray market snapshot to unlock TOC

