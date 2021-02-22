Microba Life Sciences Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced today the addition of Microba Life Sciences to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, Microba Life Sciences analyzes the microbiome to discover novel therapeutics and develop new diagnostic tools. This is achieved through comprehensive and precise measurement of the human gut microbiome in the context of disease. Microba Life Sciences is in the process of transforming these scientific findings into medical solutions.

"Microba Life Sciences brings a unique viewpoint as a pre-clinical biotech utilizing an innovative, data-focused approach to identifying therapeutic discoveries," said Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Vice President of Microbiome Research at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of MTIG. "We welcome their efforts as we seek to advance the regulatory field for microbiome therapeutics."

"At Microba, our mission is to develop life enhancing therapeutics to advance medicine by harnessing the microbiome as a rich source of novel therapeutics," said Blake Wills, Microba CEO. "Our core belief is that comprehensive and precise measurement of the human gut microbiome is integral in revealing disease-relevant biomarkers to drive new therapeutic opportunities. There is a world of untapped opportunity being unlocked by our human-first, data-driven approach."

Microba's membership reflects MTIG's commitment to building a strong and diverse coalition of companies driving innovation in the microbiome space, as well as supporting safe, well-researched technologies for patient benefit. All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About Microba Life Sciences Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome science company taking a human-first, data-driven approach to therapeutic discovery. Powered by precision analysis, Microba's therapeutic discovery platform uses human data and leading informatic approaches to connect microbial genotype to human phenotype. Pioneered by world-renowned Co-founders, the company's unique approach to culturing novel bacteria through genome-directed isolation provides novel disease-relevant bacterial isolates. The lead candidates derived from the human first, data driven approach have achieved excellent results and are being prepared for human trials.

For more information, visit www.microba.com

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of six microbiome therapeutics companies: Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Siolta Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics, Takeda and Vedanta Biosciences.

For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

SOURCE Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG)