Microban And Manchester Mills Pen Exclusive Partnership To Create Antimicrobial-Treated Textiles For The Hospitality And Healthcare IndustrIes

"Our partnership with Microban combines Manchester Mills textile engineering expertise and industry insights with the leading antimicrobial technology to meet consumers' increased expectations for cleanliness and safety," said Elizabeth McNulty, senior vice president and general manager at Manchester Mills. "Our Protect360® products we are launching with Microban are truly innovative and provide added protection for our customers' specialized facilities and hotels. We look forward to adding Microban technology into more Manchester Mills products to service these industries and more."

Key offerings of the Protect360® product line include mattress encasements and pillow protectors that are treated with Microban antimicrobial product protection and inhibit the growth of product damaging bacteria. These Protect360° products are also waterproof, and feature patent pending bed bug protection. Additionally, the fabric has passed third party testing for Viral Penetration Protection, providing a barrier against viruses.

The exclusive partnership between Manchester Mills and Microban also includes the development of the following textiles with built-in antimicrobial technology include: pillow encasements, mattress protectors, towels, sheets, utility bedding, bath mats, comforters, pillow shells, blankets, spreads, mattress pads and pillows.

"Not surprisingly, we have learned that the majority of people staying in a hotel room or being cared for in a healthcare facility expect high levels of cleanliness – an expectation that has greatly increased over the course of the past several months," said Brian Aylward, senior director of global textiles for Microban. "Through our partnership with Manchester Mills we are able to educate more people about technologies that ensure the cleanliness textiles to provide peace of mind."

Microban's portfolio of technologies continues to work to revolutionize product performance with protection that lives on. Its portfolio of solutions includes AEGIS®, SilverShield® and ZPTech® for antimicrobial product protection, and Scentry® and Scentry Revive® for odor control. As part of its commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes, Microban products are bluesign® and Oeko-Tex® approved.

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban® International is a global specialist in antimicrobial technologies and odor control solutions. Our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today the Microban brand and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.Microban.com.

Manchester Mills is one of the world's top textile manufacturers with a powerful blend of manufacturing flexibility and expertise focused on uncompromising quality and a relentless passion for innovation. As a next-generation textile partner, we focus on engineering smarter textile solutions through a global team of creators, innovators and partners that put client needs at the forefront – from sourcing top-quality raw materials to leading-edge R&D and vigorous quality control. As part of Guest Worldwide, a Sysco company, Manchester Mills has been a leading provider of textile products for more than 40 years with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

