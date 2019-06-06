Microban International & Lightning Technologies partner to treat pallets with antimicrobial protection

"We have had such strong interest and demand from produce and protein growers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retailers that we wanted to further enhance the differentiation and cleanliness proposition of our pallets by adding superior antimicrobial product protection," said Jeffrey Owen, CEO Lightning Technologies. "The growth of bacteria on coated and untreated wood pallets has been a significant vulnerability for all food-related industries. Lightning Technologies is proud to be the only pallet manufacturer with this superior antimicrobial protection in each of Lightning's pallets."

"This is one of the most exciting and innovative products to hit the food & pharmaceutical transportation sectors in years, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Jeffrey Owen and the team at Lightning Technologies. We entered into this exclusive partnership because we see a clear vision for Lightning adopting an innovations approach and staying ahead of the pack in a space that will continue to become more regulated in the future. We are proud to be on the cutting edge with them and to help in delivering differentiable value to the food industry supply chain," said Michael Ruby, VP of Global Built-In Business at Microban.

Microban International, is the global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor solutions. Microban has more than 250 partners around the world who produce more than 1,000 products treated with Microban protection. Microban technologies are seamlessly integrated into products during the manufacturing process or applied topically. Learn more at www.microban.com.

Lightning Technologies, based in Oxford, MI, was founded in 2013 by Owen, who Forbes magazine has called "The Prince of Pallets" and Food Logistics magazine named one of the "Rock Stars of the Supply Chain." For more information visit www.lightningtechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Emily Best

North America Marketing Manager, Built-In

Emily.best@microban.com

704-766-1061

SOURCE Microban International

Related Links

http://www.microban.com

