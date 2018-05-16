Microban Launches Scentry Revive® - A Revolutionary Odor Neutralizer That Keeps Clothing Smelling Fresh For Up To Five Wears Without Washing

The product was designed to address the market need for a proven, durable, high capacity and cost-effective between-wash odor control solution, offering greater convenience for consumers and controlling the "permastink" that can build up in polyester fabrics over time, especially those items that cannot be washed as often.

"With Scentry Revive, Microban has applied our considerable expertise and scientific acumen to address this pervasive industry need head-on, creating such powerful freshness that even customers can smell the difference," said Lisa Owen, vice president of global textiles, Microban International.

Suitable for use in polyesters, Scentry Revive traps and neutralizes odor by permeating the fabric to form a protective barrier that eliminates odor as it comes into contact. This unique, patent-pending technology delivers unparalleled effectiveness at an attractive price point. Easily integrated into existing dyeing and finishing processes, Scentry Revive also delivers key sustainability benefits of critical importance to buyers, including water and energy savings through the reduced need for laundering. Most significantly, because it prevents the odor build-up that causes consumers to discard apparel, footwear and gear prematurely, Scentry Revive effectively extends the usable life of any product treated with it, keeping items out of landfills.

Scentry Revive has undergone stringent and repeatable odor-panel testing and scientific analysis to prove its efficacy and is currently available through Microban and its distribution partners. Microban welcomes collaborative teaming with brands and their supply chains on polyester rich programs.

"Scentry Revive offers consumers the ultimate in freedom and flexibility, allowing them to live more and wash less while enjoying the confidence that comes from guaranteed freshness and comfort," added Owen. "We believe there will be great market demand for this product, and we are eager to start conversations with brands and manufacturers."

With high-profile brand partners, such including Calvin Klein®, Fila®, Teva®, Reebok®, Puma®, Terramar Sports®, New Balance®, Spanx®, Under Armour®/All Star Sports, Hook&Tackle®, Curad® and 5.11 Tactical® Microban's portfolio of textile odor control technologies includes: AEGIS®, Scentry®, SilverShield® and ZPTech®.

For more information on Scentry Revive, please visit https://www.microban.com/odor-control/technologies/scentry-revive.

About Microban®

At Microban, we promise to redefine clean with proactive product protection that lives on. Our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today the Microban brand and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.Microban.com.

