Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market to increase by USD 243.73 million between 2023 to 2028, AquaBella Organic Solutions LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbial agricultural inoculants market size is expected to grow by USD 243.73 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising concerns over the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture are notably driving the microbial agricultural inoculants market. However, factors such as a lack of awareness of microbial agricultural inoculants among farmers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Plant growth promoting micro-organisms, Biological pest control agents, and Plant disease-resistance stimulants), Application (Seed inoculation, Soil inoculation, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the microbial agricultural inoculants market, including AquaBella Organic Solutions LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BIO CAT Inc., Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Corteva Inc., Evogene Ltd., Groundwork BioAg, Hello Nature Inc., IAB Investigaciones y Aplicaciones Biotecnologicas, Imex Agro, Kemin Industries Inc., Lallemand Inc., Mycorrhizal Applications, New Edge Microbials Pty Ltd., Novozymes AS, Premier Tech Ltd., Queensland Agricultural Seeds, Soil Technologies Corp., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis
BASF SE - The company offers microbial agricultural inoculants such as Poncho Votivo bio seeds made up of Bacillus microbial and Votivo prime made up of Bacillus firmus microbial, under its brand called BioSolutions.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.
Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market 2024-2028: Segmentation
Type
- The plant growth promoting micro-organisms segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment represents a crucial category within the global microbial agricultural inoculants market. They contribute to improved soil fertility, reduced reliance on chemical inputs, and increased crop yields. This makes them a driving force in the global microbial agricultural inoculants market. For instance, Novozymes, one of the key vendors in the market, offers a range of BioAg products containing plant growth-promoting microorganisms, such as mycorrhizal fungi and beneficial bacteria. They are designed to enhance nutrient uptake, improve plant health, and boost crop productivity in a sustainable manner.
- Application (Seed inoculation, Soil inoculation, and Others).
Geography
- North America is a significant contributing region for the market growth with a contribution of 44% to the overall market growth during the forecast period. The US leads the regional market growth. The regional microbial agricultural inoculants market is led by factors including the growing demand for organic farm products and stringent regulatory guidelines on the use of chemical fertilizers in the region.
- Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2018-2022
- CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
- Detailed information on factors that will assist microbial agricultural inoculants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the microbial agricultural inoculants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the microbial agricultural inoculants market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of microbial agricultural inoculants market companies
Related Reports:
- The agricultural adjuvant market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,218.62 million.
- The agricultural biologicals market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.45 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.24%. In 2017, the US held the largest market share, projecting an annual revenue of USD 1.99 billion.
|
Microbial Agricultural Inoculants Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 243.73 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.33
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AquaBella Organic Solutions LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BIO CAT Inc., Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Corteva Inc., Evogene Ltd., Groundwork BioAg, Hello Nature Inc., IAB Investigaciones y Aplicaciones Biotecnologicas, Imex Agro, Kemin Industries Inc., Lallemand Inc., Mycorrhizal Applications, New Edge Microbials Pty Ltd., Novozymes AS, Premier Tech Ltd., Queensland Agricultural Seeds, Soil Technologies Corp., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
