Microbial Cellulose Market to Garner $64.5 Million, Globally, By 2032 at 12.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Microbial Cellulose Market By Growth Medium (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Food And Beverage, Medical, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Paper, Textile, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global microbial cellulose industry generated $20.7 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $64.5 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global microbial cellulose market is driven by the rising demand for microbial cellulose from medical and cosmetics and personal care industries coupled with rapid development of the food & beverage industry. However, high cost associated with microbial cellulose production is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the surge in demand for personal care ingredients and products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $20.7 million Market Size in 2032 $64.5 million CAGR 12.2 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Growth Medium, Application, Region. Drivers Growth in demand for microbial cellulose from food & beverage sector. Increasing use of microbial cellulose in healthcare industry. Opportunities Growing demand for personal care ingredients and products. Restraints High cost associated with microbial cellulose production.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global microbial cellulose market. This was attributed to the increase in demand for microbial cellulose in the manufacturing of face masks to combat COVID-19 and other viral infections.

The market is expected to grow even more in the post-pandemic.



The synthetic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on growth medium, the synthetic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global microbial cellulose market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The most popular synthetic medium for producing microbial cellulose is Hestrin–Schramm medium (HS), composed of 2% glucose, 0.5% yeast extract, 0.5% peptone, 0.27% Na2HPO4, and 1.15 g/L citric acid. During the production of microbial cellulose, other by-products, such as gluconic and other acids are formed, which can reduce the microbial cellulose yield. The HS medium composition can be further optimized for the highest microbial cellulose yield by replacing glucose with other carbon sources, including sucrose, maltose, cellobiose, fructose, mannitol, xylose, galactose, and others. The natural segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032. Various natural growth mediums are used for microbial cellulose production, such as sugar beet molasses, tobacco waste extract, cheese whey media, corn steep liquor, distillery effluent, fruit juice, corn stalks, corncob acid hydrolysate, waste material from wine production, and waste beer yeast. Using natural medium for microbial cellulose production is cost efficient than producing microbial cellulose using synthetic media.

The medical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period





Based on application, the medical segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global microbial cellulose market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Microbial cellulose is primarily employed for biomedical applications including wound dressing, tissue engineering, carriers for drug delivery, and artificial skin and blood vessels. Primarily, "never-dried" microbial cellulose membranes have been utilized for wound dressing applications, because of their excellent tensile properties, biocompatibility, water-holding capacity, permeability to gases, and high porosity, permitting them to maintain a suitable moist environment and absorb wound exudates. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032. Microbial cellulose is used as a bacterial cellulose gel, known as Nata, which is consumed as a dessert; multifunctional food components in order to retain the properties of food & beverages as a stabilizer, thickener, and texture modifier. Besides, it can be used as a food packing material owing to its biodegradability and edibility. Also, microbial cellulose is used in food packaging as a film and coating.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global microbial cellulose market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032. Microbial cellulose is exceptionally promising with multiple dermo-pharmacological applications owing to its biological properties, such as high-water absorption; purity; morphology; high mechanical strength; no toxic characteristics; and high biocompatibility. Moreover, it can replace synthetic, petroleum-derived, and toxic-ecological personal care ingredients. Further, the cosmetics sector in Southeast Asia is rising rapidly due to the growing middle-class population and the increasing purchasing power of the populace.

Leading Market Players: -

BORREGAARD AS

AXCELON BIOPOLYMERS CORPORATION

BOWIL BIOTECH SP. Z O.O.

MERCK KGAA

BACPOLYZYME

ASHLAND

HYSSES

BIOESQUE

HBBE

HNB BIO CO., LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global microbial cellulose market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

