Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market to Increase by USD 126.79 mn from 2020 to 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of MeOR, increasing consumption of oil and natural gas, and the growing number of mature hydrocarbon assets will offer immense growth. However, uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BP Plc, Chemiphase Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Environmental BioTechnologies Inc., Equinor ASA, Micro-Bac International Inc., ONGC TERI Biotech Ltd., Qyrin Petroleum Technology, RAM Biochemicals Inc., and Titan Oil Recovery Inc. etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into Onshore and Offshore. The microbial enhanced oil recovery market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Regions

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for microbial enhanced oil recovery market in North America. The rising number of mature oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico will facilitate the microbial enhanced oil recovery market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 126.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Norway, Canada, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chemiphase Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Environmental BioTechnologies Inc., Equinor ASA, Micro-Bac International Inc., ONGC TERI Biotech Ltd., Qyrin Petroleum Technology, RAM Biochemicals Inc., and Titan Oil Recovery Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

