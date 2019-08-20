Microbial Fuel Cells (MFCs) Markets to 2026: Huge Demand from Wastewater Treatment Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) market accounted for $8.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.38 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing usage in various end user industries such as biosensors, wastewater treatment, education among others is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, MFC's insignificant quantity of power may hamper market growth.



By Application, Wastewater treatment segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the MFCs using certain microbes have a special ability to remove sulfides as required in wastewater treatment. MFCs can enhance the growth of bioelectrochemically active microbes during wastewater treatment thus they have good operational stabilities.



Based on geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing R&D investments for the development of opportunities from MFC's in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market include Cambrian Innovation Inc, Vinpro Technologies, Triqua International BV, Sainergy Tech, Inc., MICROrganic Technologies, Prongineer, Fluence Corporation, Microbial Robotics, Emefcy, Protonex and ElectroChem.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mediated

5.3 Phototrophic bio film

5.4 Soil-based

5.5 Unmediated

5.6 Other Types



6 Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market, By Design

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stacked

6.3 Single chambered

6.4 Double chambered



7 Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power generation

7.3 Wastewater treatment

7.4 Education

7.5 Biosensor

7.6 Biorecovery

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power

8.3 Medical

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 Agriculture

8.6 Education

8.7 Other End Users



9 Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Cambrian Innovation Inc.

11.2 Vinpro Technologies

11.3 Triqua International B.V.

11.4 Sainergy Tech Inc.

11.5 MICROrganic Technologies

11.6 Prongineer

11.7 Fluence Corporation

11.8 Microbial Robotics

11.9 Emefcy

11.10 Protonex

11.11 ElectroChem



