Microbial Fuel Cells (MFCs) Markets to 2026: Huge Demand from Wastewater Treatment Applications
Aug 20, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) market accounted for $8.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.38 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing usage in various end user industries such as biosensors, wastewater treatment, education among others is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, MFC's insignificant quantity of power may hamper market growth.
By Application, Wastewater treatment segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the MFCs using certain microbes have a special ability to remove sulfides as required in wastewater treatment. MFCs can enhance the growth of bioelectrochemically active microbes during wastewater treatment thus they have good operational stabilities.
Based on geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing R&D investments for the development of opportunities from MFC's in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Microbial Fuel Cells (MFC) Market include Cambrian Innovation Inc, Vinpro Technologies, Triqua International BV, Sainergy Tech, Inc., MICROrganic Technologies, Prongineer, Fluence Corporation, Microbial Robotics, Emefcy, Protonex and ElectroChem.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/952z8b
