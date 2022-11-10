Microbial Identification Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.08 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 12.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The technological advancement in the speed and accuracy of microbial identification equipment, as well as an increasing number of diseases caused by harmful microorganisms and stringent food safety regulations, are driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Microbial Identification Market" By Method (Phenotypic Method, Proteomic-based Method, Genotypic Method), By Products And Services (Instrument, Consumable, Service), By Application (Diagnostic Applications, Pharmaceutical Applications, Food Testing, Beverage Testing, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing, Environmental Applications, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies & CROs, Food Manufacturing Companies, Beverage Manufacturing Companies, Other End Users), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Microbial Identification Market size was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24025

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microbial Identification Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Microbial Identification Market Overview

Microbial identification is the process of determining the microbial type in the event of disease transmission or infection. The primary goal of microbe evaluation is to develop a medicinal solution or vaccine against the microbe. Microbial identification is a method of precisely and definitively detecting microorganisms such as bacteria, pathogens, and viruses. The microbial identification method is widely used in health care and treatment, such as disease diagnosis, infection treatment, and disease epidemic identification caused by microbial infections.

Shifting preference toward genotypic identification methods is a prominent trend observed in driving the global Microbial Identification Market. This is due to the fact that the genotypic microbial identification method is more accurate and reliable because it is based on nucleic acid analysis. Furthermore, increasing technological advancement is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Microbial Identification Market. When compared to traditional assays, the use of technologically advanced methods has made microbial identification more precise, faster, and accurate. These methods are inexpensive and provide a high throughput time. Furthermore, the high prevalence of infectious diseases, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives are expected to propel the global Microbial Identification Market forward.

Key Developments

In 2019, Merck ( Germany ) collaborated with the FSSAI to develop food safety skills. Under the terms of this collaboration, Merck donated a fully equipped microbiological testing laboratory to the FSSAI to provide instruction on the latest innovations in microbiological testing for food hygiene.

) collaborated with the FSSAI to develop food safety skills. Under the terms of this collaboration, Merck donated a fully equipped microbiological testing laboratory to the FSSAI to provide instruction on the latest innovations in microbiological testing for food hygiene. In 2019, bioMerieux acquired Invisible Sentinel (US) to strengthen its food pathogen testing and deteriorative organism detection performance by broadening its business into new customer groups including such breweries and wineries.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux S.A., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, VWR Corporation, Eurofins Scientific S.E., Biolog, Inc., Wickham Laboratories Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microbial Identification Market On the basis of Method, Products and Services, Application, End User, and Geography.

Microbial Identification Market, By Product And Services

Instrument



Consumable



Service

Microbial Identification Market, By Method

Phenotypic Method



Proteomic-based Method



Genotypic Method

Microbial Identification Market, By Application

Diagnostic Applications,



Pharmaceutical Applications



Food Testing



Beverage Testing



Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing



Environmental Applications



Other Applications

Microbial Identification Market, By End-User

Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks



Pharmaceutical Companies & CROs



Food Manufacturing Companies



Beverage Manufacturing Companies



Other End Users

Microbial Identification Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Microtome Market By Product (Rotary Microtome, Cryostat Microtome), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Medical Research), By Geography, And Forecast

Laboratory Centrifuge Market By Product (Accessories, Equipment), By Application (Microbiology, Cellomics), By End-User (Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutions), By Geography, And Forecast

Animal Antibiotics And Antimicrobials Market By Mode of Delivery (Premixes, Oral Powders, Oral Solutions), By Product (Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Macrolides), By Animal Type (Food-Producing Animals, Companion Animals), By Geography, And Forecast

Microbial Identification Systems Market By Product (Aerobic Count, Anaerobic Count, Fungi/Mold Count, Spores Count, Other), By Application (Raw Material Testing, Medical Devices Testing, In-process Testing, Sterilization Validation Testing, Equipment Cleaning Validation, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Microfluidic Immunoassay Companies restructuring medical testing processes worldwide

Visualize Microbial Identification Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research