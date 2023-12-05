Microbial Identification Market Trends and Forecasts to 2030 - Market to Reach $6.8 Billion - Opportunities in Diagnostic, Food & Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics Product Testing Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbial Identification Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global microbial identification market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnostic, food & beverage testing, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care product testing markets. The global microbial identification market is expected to reach an estimated $6.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising food safety concerns, and advancement in technology in microbial identification.

Microbial Identification Market Insights

The report forecasts that instruments and software will witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness towards microbial testing and growing burden of infectious diseases.

Within this market, diagnostics will remain the largest segment due to growing prevalence of acute and chronic infections and food-borne diseases along with outbreak of pandemic.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing burden of infectious diseases, rising concerns about food safety, and the presence of key players in the region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Microbial identification market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Microbial identification market size by various segments, such as by products and services, technology, method, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Microbial identification market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products and services, technologies, methods, applications, and regions for the microbial identification market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microbial identification market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Microbial Identification by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global microbial identification by products and services, technology, method, application, and region.



Microbial Identification Market by Products and Services:

Instruments and Software

Consumables

Services

Microbial Identification Market by Technology:

Mass Spectrometry

PCR

Flow Cytometry

Microscopy

Others

Microbial Identification Market by Method:

Phenotypic Methods

Genotypic Methods

Proteomics-Based Methods

Microbial Identification Market by Application:

Diagnostics

Food & Beverage Testing

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing

Others

Microbial Identification Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Microbial Identification Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies microbial identification companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the microbial identification companies profiled in this report include:

Beckman Coulter

Biolog

BioMerieux

Bruker Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Liofilchem S.r.l

Merck

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

