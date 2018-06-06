Microbial LLC Launches Profauna 100, a High-Count, Multi-Strain Probiotic for Dogs to Support Digestive Health

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbial LLC, a company primarily focused on developing and commercializing high quality pet probiotics that benefit the animal microbiome, launched Profauna 100, a new high-count, multi-strain probiotic specifically developed to support a dog's digestive health.

Profauna 100 packaging

Digestive health issues such as diarrhea, vomiting, and loss of appetite are the second most common health issues for dogs and can happen when a dog's gut bacteria or microbiome is out of balance. One of the most efficient and effective ways to help a dog maintain a healthy microbiome is with a high-count, multi-species probiotic that contains live bacteria.

"We found many dog parents were giving their dogs probiotics designed for people without understanding their dog's stomach is likely to be 10 to 100 times more acidic than the human stomach. We developed Profauna 100 specifically for dogs as an alternative for consumers using human probiotics or canine probiotics that haven't been effective. Each strain of bacteria was reviewed for its ability to tolerate stomach acid, low pH and bile acids to make sure it travels all the way through the dog's GI tract and adheres to the intestinal wall," says Kamilah Lewis, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Microbial LLC.

Profauna 100 contains 8 strains of bacteria delivering ≥100 billion live bacteria per 1gram of powder, which is one of the highest count probiotics available for dogs. Probiotics formulated for dogs are referred to as "direct-fed microbials" by the animal feed regulatory body AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials). Research shows roughly one-third of probiotics for dogs contains ingredients that are not listed in the AAFCO Official Publication (OP); however, all the ingredients in Profauna 100 are listed and generally considered safe by AAFCO.

"We are really excited about this launch and we're even more excited that 94% of pet owners using Profauna 100 during our pet trial program reported an improvement in the quality and quantity of their stools within just 30 days of using Profauna 100," adds Lewis.

Profauna 100 is now available online without a veterinarian prescription at themicrobial.com and makes picking up dog poo, easier to "doo"! For more information, please visit themicrobial.com.

About Microbial LLC

Established in 2017, the Microbial LLC, as a manufacturer of high quality probiotic microorganisms that benefit the animal microbiome, will show that microbial supplementation can improve the lives of dogs and therefore their owners. Animal microbiome research and development projects have discovered better ways to support "microbiome health" versus what was understood more than a decade ago. Utilizing the latest research, the company has developed its first product specifically designed for dogs to support the stand-alone or combination use of probiotic therapy.

In addition, the company is focused on an outstanding safety profile for their products giving pet owners alternative options (with fewer side effects) than that seen with prescription drug therapy. Microbial LLC is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Media Contact:

Kamilah Lewis

196671@email4pr.com

833-642-7629

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microbial-llc-launches-profauna-100-a-high-count-multi-strain-probiotic-for-dogs-to-support-digestive-health-300660683.html

SOURCE The Microbial LLC

Related Links

https://themicrobial.com

