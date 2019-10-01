Microbial LLC Launches Profauna 50, a High-Count, 8-Strain Probiotic for Cats to Promote Digestive Health & Overall Well-Being

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbial LLC, makers of one of the highest count dog probiotics, Profauna 100, will now launch their feline-friendly version, Profauna 50, to support a cat's digestive health, immune health, and recovery after antibiotic therapy.

"With cats there are several issues that can disrupt their microbiome and therefore digestive health, even more so than with dogs. Besides deworming, stress, dietary changes, age, and antibiotic use, cats also excessively groom themselves and can ingest too much hair or things from their environment. We wanted to offer cat parents a similar high-quality, high-count, tasteless and odorless powder probiotic with Profauna 50 that we currently offer our dog owners," says Mary Ocnean, Founder of Microbial LLC.

Profauna 50 probiotic for cats contains one of the highest CFU (colony forming units) counts available. With ³50 billion bacteria per tasteless odorless serving. This 'clean' probiotic contains only two ingredients, the live beneficial bacteria that work synergistically in a rice-based powder used to blend the bacteria for easier consumption. In addition, Profauna 50 does not contain any gluten, soy, sucrose, yeast, egg, copper, iron, or any artificial flavors or colors.

"This is really exciting because pet parents have been asking us for a probiotic product for their cat and we can finally tell our online community about Profauna 50," says Joseph K. Lewis, Digital Marketing Manager for Microbial LLC. "We hear a lot about the very frustrating clinical signs of an upset stomach such as diarrhea, vomiting, and stool changes in cats, so I'm looking forward to hearing some success stories. With Profauna 100 for dogs and Profauna 50 for cats we've made sure both types of paws are covered," adds Lewis.

Profauna 50 is now available online without a veterinarian prescription at themicrobial.com. For more information, please visit themicrobial.com or profauna50.com

About Microbial LLC

Established in 2017, the Microbial LLC, as a manufacturer of high-quality probiotic microorganisms that benefit the animal microbiome, will show that microbial supplementation can improve the lives of dogs and therefore their owners. Animal microbiome research and development projects have discovered better ways to support "microbiome health" versus what was understood more than a decade ago. Utilizing the latest research, the company developed its first product specifically designed for dogs in 2018 to support the stand-alone or combination use of probiotic therapy.

In addition, the company is focused on an outstanding safety profile for their products giving pet owners alternative options (with fewer side effects) than that seen with prescription drug therapy. Microbial LLC is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

