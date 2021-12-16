Microbiological Testing of Water Market to Grow by USD 640.04 Mn| Rising Waterborne Diseases to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the microbiological testing of water market report has been classified into five segments, namely pharmaceutical, clinical, food, energy, and others. According to Technavio, the pharmaceutical segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the development of the global microbiological testing of water market. The pharmaceuticals industry mainly uses two primary types of water, which are purified water and water for injections (WFI). Both types of water should be assessed for bioburden. Moreover, WFI also requires bacterial endotoxin testing.

By geography, the microbiological testing of water market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for microbiological testing of water in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The stringent food norms and strict legislations for the industrial usage of water will drive the microbiological testing of water market growth in North America during the forecast period.

View our sample report for more takeaways regarding the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising waterborne diseases and growing need for microbial water quality analysis are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as difficult to culture organisms will challenge market growth.

For more insights on key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers microbilogical water testing systems such as 3M Microbial luminescence system maintenance solution and 3M Microbial luminescence system mini ultra high temperature.

The company offers microbilogical water testing systems such as Microbial luminescence system maintenance solution and Microbial luminescence system mini ultra high temperature.

Accepta Ltd. - The company offers microbilogical water testing systems such as Aquapure, Brominator, Chemical dosing pots, and chlorine dioxide generators.

The company offers microbilogical water testing systems such as Aquapure, Brominator, Chemical dosing pots, and chlorine dioxide generators.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers organic microbilogical water testing with Volatile Organic Compounds, Semi-Volatile Compounds, Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances, among others.

The company offers organic microbilogical water testing with Volatile Organic Compounds, Semi-Volatile Compounds, Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances, among others.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers a wide range of microbiological water testing kits such as RAPID Chromogenic Media, iQ-Check and reg PCR Testing Kits, and Check N Safe Kits.

The company offers a wide range of microbiological water testing kits such as RAPID Chromogenic Media, iQ-Check and reg PCR Testing Kits, and Check N Safe Kits.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers microbilogical water testing systems through its subsidiary Hach.

The company offers microbilogical water testing systems through its subsidiary Hach. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Marine Biotechnology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The marine biotechnology market has the potential to grow by USD 3.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.82%. Download Free Sample Report

The marine biotechnology market has the potential to grow by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.82%. Circulating Water Baths Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The circulating water baths market has the potential to grow by USD 22.20 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%. Download Free Sample Report

Microbiological Testing Of Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 640.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio