Microbiology Culture Market Set for 6.4% CAGR Growth, Driven by Demand from Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Clinical Research Sectors: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increase in Life Sciences Funding Catalyzing Microbiology Culture Market Demand

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global Microbiology Culture Market size is estimated to reach US$ 13.6 Bn by 2031 at a noticeable CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2031.

Microbiology culture, also called microbial culture, is referred to as a method of multiplying microbial organisms by allowing them to reproduce in the pre-determined culture medium under the laboratory conditions. These cultures are foundational and used as research tools in molecular biology.

Microbiology cultures are used for determining the kind of organism, its abundance regarding sample being tested, or even both at times. It's amongst the primary diagnostic methods of microbiology and used as a tool for finding the cause of infectious disease by allowing the agent multiply in the predetermined medium.

Request for Sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3232

Felix Biotechnology, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics start-up, is dedicated toward provision of immediate patient care by creation as well as utilization of new medicines targeting the microbiological threats. The company's discovery and engineering platforms that are built on technologies from UC Berkeley and Yale University generate treatments that maintain function of healthy microbiome as well as do away with specific bacterial illnesses.

Microbiology Culture Market Report by TMR highlights the factors that accelerate as well as restrain the microbiology culture market size. The latest trends and opportunities have also been captured in the report.

Key Takeaways from Microbiology Culture Market Report

Higher Demand for Clean Label Products in Food & Beverages Sector

Microbiology culture plays a crucial role in detection of pathogens, thereby ascertaining food safety and evaluation of the shelf life of the product. Moreover, with regulatory bodies imposing stern food safety regulations, need for comprehensive microbial testing is inevitable.

Microbiology cultures also find their applications in fermentation of meat, bakery, and dairy products, which, in turn, contribute to texture, flavor, and nutritional value improvements.

The governments of developed economies are also providing monetary help regarding research pertaining to clean label products. For instance, the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) focuses on the critical requirement of continuous funding in order to facilitate discoveries pertaining to microbiology culture for clean label.

Easy Adaptability to Complex Media Augmenting Microbiology Culture Market Size

Complex media is being preferred due to the versatility involved in dealing with slow-growing and fastidious species.

Complex media is equipped with a plethora of organic substances such as meat extracts, peptones, and blood, thereby providing an undefined and a rich nutrient source that can easily imitate natural growing conditions. This makes complex media well-suited for cultivating various microbial populations, which makes them indispensable regarding industrial, clinical, and research applications.

Technological advancements in complex media formulations include incorporation of selective agents and various other growth factors, which further accelerates their utility in isolation and identification of microorganisms of utmost interest.

Microbiology Culture Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2023 US$ 7.8 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 13.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.4 % No. of Pages 213 Pages Segments covered By Culture Media, By Culture, By Consistency, By Application, By Region

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3232

Microbiology Culture Market Regional Insights

North America – The Dominance!

North America holds close to 40% of microbiology culture market share. This is ascribed to the local presence of various biotechnology companies operating in several fields of bioprocessing such as production of biofuels, agricultural advancements by cell culture, and nutritional supplements. Moreover, various multinational companies have processing or production plants in North America. For instance, MSL solution Providers, since 2022, has its VeganSure (a DCM) as an expansion of vegan testing solution portfolio.

Asia Pacific – The Dominance!

Asia Pacific's significant contribution toward microbiology culture market growth is attributed to rise in demand for quality control in several industries along with advancements in the microbiological techniques. Besides, frequent outbreaks of the foodborne illnesses have highlighted requirement for strong testing protocols. Globalization of food grade also translates into need for reliable testing methods for ascertaining that the products adhere to international safety standards.

Leading Players in Microbiology Culture Industry

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Condalab, Hardy Diagnostics, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., and Others

Key Strategies by Prominent Microbiology Culture Participants

The leading players encompassing the microbiology culture market report scope are investing their capital and time in launching new products to stay afloat. For instance, in June 2023, Gold Standard Diagnostics introduced BACGro Culture Media, one of the innovative products meant to identify pathogenic microorganisms across several verticals such as pharmaceuticals, environmental, and food.

In February 2023, Hardy Diagnostics launched CompactDry TCR, one of the pre-prepared dehydrated culture medium plate meant to promptly detect and quantify microorganisms. The plate offers overall aerobic plate counts within 24 hours. In May 2023, HiMedia Laboratories announced that it had launched Anoxomat III Anaerobic Culture System.

Market Segmentation

Culture Media Type Simple Media Complex Media Synthetic Media Special Media

Culture Bacterial Culture Eukaryotic Culture

Consistency Solid Media Semisolid Media Liquid Media

Application Clinical Applications Food & Beverages Industry Bioenergy & Agricultural Research Cosmetic Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Water Testing Others



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=3232<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Infant Resuscitators Market - The global infant resuscitators market was valued at US$ 253.1 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 401.4 million by the end of 2031.

- The global infant resuscitators market was valued at in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over by the end of 2031. Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market - The mechanical thrombectomy devices market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031.

thrombectomy CAGR Sanitization Robots Market - The sanitization robots market was valued at US$ 927.3 million in 2022. It is projected to advance at an impressive CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 4.8 billion by 2031.

CAGR Microcatheter Market - The global microcatheter market was valued at US$ 799.7 million in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching approximately US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research