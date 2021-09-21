Microbiome CDMO, List Labs, Partners with Genome And Company, to Create Global Microbiome Research, Development, and Manufacturing Powerhouse

The synergistic relationship with Genome & Company will leverage our shared drive to become the leading global CDMO specialized in the microbiome. Tweet this

In the past decade, leveraging bacterial strain experience and expertise, List Labs has developed cGMP manufacturing expertise and compliance standards that have provided an impressive array of global organizations with phase 1 and 2 clinical trial material, pioneering the development of Live Biotherapeutic Products for a wide range of indications.

Stacy Burns-Guydish, Ph.D., President and CEO of List Labs stated, "We are thrilled to strengthen List Lab's capabilities to serve our microbiome CDMO customers. The synergistic relationship with Genome & Company will leverage our shared drive to become the leading global CDMO specialized in the microbiome. The resulting organization will offer the best drug development and manufacturing opportunity for early and late-stage clients seeking an integrated end to end solution for their drug development pipeline. Our reputation for quality, expertise, and experience, is well known in the industry. Expanding our capacity and global presence is the next logical step."

Jisoo Pae, CEO of Genome & Company stated, "Our desire is to pioneer and pave new paths for the microbiome industry. The creation of this unique and differentiated business model provides two successful, cutting-edge organizations with the additional resources necessary to break new ground."

As the Live Biotherapeutic Product market continues to grow, the demand for high quality development and manufacturing options in the microbiome space also increases exponentially. In 2021, approximately 204 microbiome projects are under development. Market forecast predictions indicate an increase in total market value from $56.3 million in 2018 to $9.4 billion in 2024, representing an increase of 167 times.

About List Labs

List Biological Laboratories, Inc, has over 40 years of experience with bacterial derived products. Developing and manufacturing one of the first Live Biotherapeutic Products to enter into clinical trial, List Labs offers microbiome derived drug development experience second to none. The result is an impressive track record of successful collaborations with clients for cGMP manufacturing and a catalog of over 100 bacterial products used in medical research and vaccine development throughout the world. Headquartered in Campbell, CA, List Labs offers world class expertise in drug product development including bacterial fermentation, protein purification, process development, analytical development, scale up, and development of robust cGMP manufacturing processes for drug products used in clinical trials. For more information, please visit our website http://www.listlabs.com or contact Gary Henderson, Director of Business Development at [email protected].

About Genome & Company

Since its establishment in 2015, Genome & Company develops next waves of innovative drugs including anti-cancer microbiome therapeutics and novel target immune checkpoint inhibitors. With the acquisition of Scioto Biosciences, a US biotech, in August 2020, the company has expanded its global microbiome pipeline into brain diseases and continues to pioneer the market in order to transform into a global microbiome healthcare group capable of research, development and production. For more information, please refer to our website http://www.genomecom.co.kr.

