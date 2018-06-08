Microbiome Health Index™ Platform, Outcomes of Rebiotix's RBX7455 Oral Formulation To Be Featured in Rapid Fire and Poster Sessions at ASM Microbe 2018

The MHI platform was designed to quantify the changes in patient microbiomes over time; in the upcoming data set, presented by Rebiotix's Chief Scientific Officer, Ken Blount, Ph.D., MHI outcomes of patients who received RBX7455 exhibited similar trends to patients treated with RBX2660, Rebiotix's Phase 3 microbiota drug candidate. Additionally, pre-treatment MHIs were similar to baseline MHIs measured in RBX2660 trials. This provides further strength to the usefulness of the measurement as a reliable marker of shifts in the microbiome after treatment.

The schedule of presentations at ASM Microbe 2018 is as follows:

Presentation: The Microbiome Health Index As A Prototype Biomarker for Microbiome Rehabilitation in Patients with Clostridium Difficile Infections: Application to A Clinical Trial of Lyophilized, Non-Frozen, Oral Microbiota-Based Drug RBX7455



Investigators: K. Blount, C. Jones, S. Khanna, E. Deych, B. Shannon



Rapid Fire Day & Time: Saturday, June 9, 3:10-3:15p, EDT Location: Lounge and Learn 1, Building A, Level 4



Poster Day and Time Sunday, June 10, 12:45-2:45pm EDT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

About Rebiotix Inc.

Rebiotix Inc., which is part of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group, is a late-stage clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionize the treatment of debilitating diseases. Rebiotix possesses a deep and diverse clinical pipeline, with its lead drug candidate, RBX2660, in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection. RBX2660 has been granted Fast Track status, Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its potential to prevent recurrent C. diff infection. Rebiotix's clinical pipeline also features RBX7455, a lyophilized non-frozen, oral capsule formulation, which is currently the subject of an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection. In addition, Rebiotix is targeting several other disease states with drug products built on its pioneering Microbiota Restoration Therapy™ platform. The MRT™ platform is a standardized, stabilized drug technology that is designed to rehabilitate the human microbiome by delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient's intestinal tract via a ready-to-use and easy-to-administer format. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human microbiome-directed therapies, visit www.rebiotix.com.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women's health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalized healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com

