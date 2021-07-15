Microbiome Insights Laboratory Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

Demonstrates commitment to the highest level of quality for microbiome testing

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Microbiome Insights, a global leader for end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatic analysis, announced today that it has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). With CAP accreditation, the company joins an elite group of clinical laboratories around the world demonstrating its commitment to operate to the highest standards of clinical laboratory testing, record-keeping, reporting, safety and quality.

"We are very proud to earn CAP accreditation, this is a significant milestone for our company and for our clients," said Dr. William Mohn, co-founder and Laboratory Director at Microbiome Insights. "While our highest priority has always been the quality of data and service, over the last decade microbiome research has advanced from basic research to commercial R&D and clinical trials. CAP accreditation is a very important step to continue to uphold the most stringent clinical laboratory testing standards to support our client's research and clinical trials."

"We are grateful to the College of American Pathologists for this recognition," said Malcolm Kendall, CEO at Microbiome Insights. "CAP accreditation is a team effort and I want to thank our dedicated team for their hard work to earn this award in the middle of a global pandemic. I'm very proud of our team and their commitment to quality and our clients."

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. Built on more than a half-century of experience, the CAP's Laboratory Accreditation Program has been the champion of laboratory excellence. We are recognized as the global leader in improving the quality of services using established performance standards. For more information, READ THE CAP ANNUAL REPORT at www.cap.org .

About Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Insights, Inc. is a global leader providing end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatic analysis. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada where samples from around the world are processed in its College of American Pathologist (CAP) accredited laboratory. Working with clients from pharma, biotech, nutrition, cosmetic and agriculture companies as well as with world leading academic and government research institutions, MBI has supported over 600 microbiome studies from basic research to commercial R&D and clinical trials. The company's team of expert bioinformaticians and data scientists deliver industry leading insights including biomarker discovery, machine-learning based modelling and customized bioinformatics analysis.

