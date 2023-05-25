Microbiome Insights Launches Cutting-Edge Metatranscriptomic Sequencing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Microbiome Insights Inc., a global leader in microbial sequencing and bioinformatic analysis, is pleased to announce the launch of its new metatranscriptomic sequencing services. Utilizing cutting-edge high-throughput sequencers, sequencing strategies, and advanced bioinformatics pipelines, the service is ideal for academic, clinical, and industry researchers looking for the next breakthrough in microbial characterization.

The metatranscriptomic sequencing service at Microbiome Insights follows a rigorous workflow that includes experimental design and sampling, RNA extraction, library preparation, quality control, and bioinformatic analysis. The new service allows researchers to gain insights into gene expression and pinpoint active metabolic pathways within microbial communities.

"The microbiome field has made incredible progress, but the complexity of this research means we need to use additional tools to advance our scientific understanding," said Malcolm Kendall, Microbiome Insights' CEO. "We could not be more excited to add metatranscriptomic sequencing to our services, as this technology can provide a much more comprehensive understanding of the microbiome and its functional outcomes."

Metatranscriptomics analyzes all RNA molecules produced by the microorganisms present in a particular environment, with high-throughput RNA sequencing providing information on metabolic activities and functional roles of different microbial species in an ecosystem. Given its focus on messenger RNA analysis, metatranscriptomics enables researchers to investigate the cellular response to various conditions experienced by microorganisms. Samples suitable for metatranscriptomic sequencing include fecal, saliva, tissue, and vaginal swabs, as well as environmental samples.

Microbiome Insights is committed to delivering the highest standard of support to their clients. They work closely with clients to understand their specific research goals and provide solutions that best meet their needs. Microbiome Insights' metatranscriptomic sequencing service now allows researchers to bring their analysis of microbial communities to a new level. For more information on Microbiome Insights' metatranscriptomic sequencing services, please visit www.microbiomeinsights.com.

About Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Insights, Inc. is a global leader providing end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatics analysis. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, where samples from around the world are processed in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory. Working with clients from pharma, biotech, nutrition, cosmetic and agriculture companies, and world-leading academic and government research institutions, Microbiome Insights has supported over nine hundred microbiome studies, from basic research to commercial R&D and clinical trials. The company's expert bioinformaticians and data scientists deliver industry-leading insights, including biomarker discovery, machine-learning-based modelling, and customized bioinformatics analysis.

