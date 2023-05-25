Microbiome Insights Launches Cutting-Edge Metatranscriptomic Sequencing Services

News provided by

Microbiome Insights

25 May, 2023, 13:45 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Microbiome Insights Inc., a global leader in microbial sequencing and bioinformatic analysis, is pleased to announce the launch of its new metatranscriptomic sequencing services. Utilizing cutting-edge high-throughput sequencers, sequencing strategies, and advanced bioinformatics pipelines, the service is ideal for academic, clinical, and industry researchers looking for the next breakthrough in microbial characterization.

The metatranscriptomic sequencing service at Microbiome Insights follows a rigorous workflow that includes experimental design and sampling, RNA extraction, library preparation, quality control, and bioinformatic analysis. The new service allows researchers to gain insights into gene expression and pinpoint active metabolic pathways within microbial communities.

"The microbiome field has made incredible progress, but the complexity of this research means we need to use additional tools to advance our scientific understanding," said Malcolm Kendall, Microbiome Insights' CEO. "We could not be more excited to add metatranscriptomic sequencing to our services, as this technology can provide a much more comprehensive understanding of the microbiome and its functional outcomes."

Metatranscriptomics analyzes all RNA molecules produced by the microorganisms present in a particular environment, with high-throughput RNA sequencing providing information on metabolic activities and functional roles of different microbial species in an ecosystem. Given its focus on messenger RNA analysis, metatranscriptomics enables researchers to investigate the cellular response to various conditions experienced by microorganisms. Samples suitable for metatranscriptomic sequencing include fecal, saliva, tissue, and vaginal swabs, as well as environmental samples.

Microbiome Insights is committed to delivering the highest standard of support to their clients. They work closely with clients to understand their specific research goals and provide solutions that best meet their needs. Microbiome Insights' metatranscriptomic sequencing service now allows researchers to bring their analysis of microbial communities to a new level. For more information on Microbiome Insights' metatranscriptomic sequencing services, please visit www.microbiomeinsights.com.

About Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Insights, Inc. is a global leader providing end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatics analysis. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, where samples from around the world are processed in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory. Working with clients from pharma, biotech, nutrition, cosmetic and agriculture companies, and world-leading academic and government research institutions, Microbiome Insights has supported over nine hundred microbiome studies, from basic research to commercial R&D and clinical trials. The company's expert bioinformaticians and data scientists deliver industry-leading insights, including biomarker discovery, machine-learning-based modelling, and customized bioinformatics analysis.

SOURCE Microbiome Insights

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.