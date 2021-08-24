Microbiome Landscape Clinical Trial Analytics Report 2021: 2020 Saw 3 Key Clinical Trial Successes that have Spurred the Industry, Namely that of Seres, Rebiotix, and Finch

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Clinical Trial Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of ongoing clinical trials with a focus on the microbiome has risen substantially from 2015-2019 to 190 trials, with almost seven times the number of trials recorded in 2019 relative to 2015.

Like in clinical trials in other spaces, COVID-19 has impacted the number of ongoing clinical trials in 2020.

Thankfully, the majority of these can be expected to re-initiate in 2021. 2020 also saw three key clinical trial successes that have spurred the industry, namely that of Seres, Rebiotix, and Finch.

All three companies target recurrent C. diff infections, Seres announced that it has met its primary end point in a phase 3 trial, while Rebiotix/Ferring announces positive preliminary phase 3 data, and Finch release phase 2 data that showed statistically significant benefit.

These breakthroughs are likely to pave the way for other indications. However, regulatory uncertainties regarding classification and frameworks for microbiome therapeutics continue to remain a barrier.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology Microbiome Based Clinical Trial Analytics (2015-2020) Ongoing trials trend Distribution by region and countries Distribution by phase and sponsor type Top 10 sponsors and top 10 companies with most ongoing microbiome trials Distributions by top 10 therapy areas and indications Distributions by endpoint classification, molecule type, and interventions

