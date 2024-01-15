Microbiome Manufacturing Market Size and Share to Surpass 187 million by 2035 | Roots Analysis

According to the recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing preference for gut microbiota-based therapies and live therapeutic drugs is driving the market.

Microbiome Manufacturing Market Overview

The global microbiome manufacturing market is growing rapidly; it is estimated to be worth around USD 27 million in 2023 and is expected to reach 187 million by 2035. It is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

The human microbiome refers to the collection of microbial communities that includes beneficial bacteria and other microbes, collectively known as microbiota. These gut microorganisms form a complex ecosystem contributing towards various physiological processes to maintain good health. Moreover, the microbiome also plays a crucial role in disease management and targeting several disease indications such as gastrointestinal, infectious, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. Driven by the role of microbiomes in disease management and pathogenesis, the concept of live biotherapeutics has catered to the attention of the medical science community. Live biotherapeutics refers to the novel class of microbiome therapy developed using microbiomes to prevent diseases. Interestingly, Seres Therapeutics has developed SER-109 (VOWST™), which received approval from the FDA in April 2023. In fact, over the last few years, several developments have taken place in the field of microbiome therapy research to explore potential applications of microbiomes in disease management and prevention, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Microbiome Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 27 million in 2023 Estimated value by 2035 USD 187 million by 2035 Growth rate CAGR of 17% Forecast Period 2023 to 2035 Segments Covered Type of Product, Type of Formulation, Type of Primary Packaging Used, Scale of Operation, Company Size Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Drivers

The microbiome manufacturing market is driven by the increasing demand for live biotherapeutics to treat various diseases. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders and autoimmune disorders has surged the exploration of microbiome-based therapeutics. Further, the ongoing research in microbiome science and technology has fueled the production of microbiome-based products with precise identification of gut microbial strains and their therapeutic application. Additionally, the significance of human gut microbiomes in disease management has boosted pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced biotherapeutics using human microbiomes,

Market Restraints

Despite the growing prevalence of microbiome-based therapeutics, several factors are restraining the market growth, including the high cost of manufacturing therapeutic drugs. Moreover, navigating the complex regulatory pathway to approve microbiome-based therapeutic drugs creates challenges for the developers. Additionally, researchers require comprehensive research to understand the structure of human microbiomes and their role in disease management, which may slow down the market growth.

Growth Factors

Several growth factors driving the microbiome manufacturing market include increasing partnerships between key industrial players to accelerate microbiome research. Investments from the industrial and non-industrial players to support the development of microbiome-based therapeutics have become a primary growth factor that drives the market during the forecast period. Further, advances in genome sequence technologies, analytical tools, and bioinformatics enable researchers to understand the microbiome and explore its therapeutic applications.

Recent Developments in Microbiome Manufacturing Market

It is interesting to note here that the microbiome manufacturing market witnesses several development activities propelling growth in this field. Examples of the key developments that have recently taken place in this field include the following:

In July 2023 , MaaT Pharma joined Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (one of the leading companies enrolled in researching and developing FDA-approved microbiome live biotherapeutics).

, MaaT Pharma joined Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (one of the leading companies enrolled in researching and developing FDA-approved microbiome live biotherapeutics). In March 2023 , Mbiomics (a leading German-based microbiome company) successfully raised USD 13 million in a series A funding round held by MIG Capital. The company also plans to utilize these funds to develop its proprietary platform, aiming to enhance the identification of the leading drug candidates and accelerate the research toward clinical validation.

, Mbiomics (a leading German-based microbiome company) successfully raised in a series A funding round held by MIG Capital. The company also plans to utilize these funds to develop its proprietary platform, aiming to enhance the identification of the leading drug candidates and accelerate the research toward clinical validation. In November 2021 , Seres Therapeutic and Bacthera collaborated to manufacture SER-109. In this agreement, Bacthera will establish a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing within their Microbiome Center of Excellence, a leading manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of liquid biotherapeutics situated on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland .

Microbiome Manufacturing Market Segment

Based on the Type of Product Manufactured, Microbiome Manufacturing Market Is Segmented into API and FDF

The microbiome manufacturing market is dominated by APIs and is anticipated to hold a 57% share by 2035

share by 2035 The API will likely grow at a higher CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Based on the Type of Formulation, the Microbiome Manufacturing Market is segmented into Solids, Liquids, and Others.

Based on the type of formulation, liquids will dominate the microbiome manufacturing market and hold the majority of the revenue share ( 50% ) by 2035.

) by 2035. The other type of formulation will witness steady growth and is estimated to expand at a higher CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the Primary package used, the Microbiome Manufacturing Market is segmented into Blister Packs, Glass / Plastic Bottles, Sachets / Pouches, and Vials.

The sachets / pouches will dominate the microbiome manufacturing market and are expected to hold a 33% share by 2035.

share by 2035. The sachets / pouches packages will grow at a higher CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the Scale of Operations, Microbiome Manufacturing Market is Segmented into Clinical and Commercial Segments

Based on the scale of operation, the microbiome manufacturing market will be dominated by commercial operations, holding a significant share ( 81% ) by 2035.

) by 2035. The commercial segment will likely witness steady growth during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023-2035.

Based on the Company Size, the Microbiome Manufacturing Market is segmented into Small, Mid-Size, Large, and Very Large Companies

Based on the company size, small companies will dominate the microbiome manufacturing market, capturing 51% of the market share by 2035.

of the market share by 2035. Small companies will grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period.

Based on Geographical Insight, Microbiome Manufacturing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Europe is expected to contribute towards the microbiome manufacturing market, holding 45% of the market share by 2035

is expected to contribute towards the microbiome manufacturing market, holding of the market share by 2035 In the rest of the world, the microbiome manufacturing market will grow at a higher CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

The market report also includes a detailed profile of the key market players listed below actively engaged in research and development activities.

Biose

BJP Laboratories

Cerbios-Pharma

Capsugel

Inpac Probiotics

Jeneil Biotech

NIZO

UAS Labs

Winclove Probiotics

