Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals and Personal Care Research Report 2023: Unveiling the Future - Postbiotics, Psychobiotics, and Topical Probiotics at the Forefront

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals and Personal Care: Technology and Application Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Postbiotics, Psychobiotics, and Topical Probiotics to Drive Growth Strategies in Nutraceuticals and Personal Care Formulations

This study covers recent and upcoming microbiome technologies and their impact on bolstering consumer wellness across global nutraceuticals and personal care applications. The report discusses microbiome technologies fueling developments across dietary supplements, food and beverage (F&B) products, and skin, hair, and oral care products.

It includes global patent and R&D landscape analytics that use microbiome technologies for consumer wellness and provides insights into recent microbiome industry developments, emerging innovations, and future roadmaps. In addition, this report lists the strategic microbiome partnerships and industry challenges and drivers.

The human microbiome is made of several microorganisms that reside within and outside the body. These comprise complex and diverse bacteria, archaea, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. They form signature colonies unique to an individual or body part and help maintain general health and wellness.

Any disruptions to the naturally occurring healthy microbial communities can cause dysbiosis, leading to several diseases, including gastrointestinal, immunological, inflammatory, neurological, and skin disorders. Therefore, there is a rising focus on restoring the natural microbial balance within and on the human body using microbiome-based interventions, both from therapeutic and consumer wellness perspectives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Consumer Microbiome Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Overview of Microbiome Technologies for Consumer Wellness
  • Impact of Microbiome Technologies in Consumer Wellness
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Scope of the Research
  • Segmentation

3 Overview of Industry Initiatives

  • Emerging Research Landscape
  • Snapshot of Funding Landscape
  • Snapshot of M&A, Partnerships, and Collaborations
  • Patent Landscape for Consumer Microbiome Technologies
  • Focus Areas of Key Patent Assignees

4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

  • Industry Value Chain: Microbiome-based Nutraceuticals
  • Industry Value Chain: Microbiome-based Personal-Care
  • Industry Value Chain: Analyst Perspective

5 Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals

  • Overview of Technology and Application Landscape
  • Innovator Spotlight
  • Industry Roadmap
  • Industry Roadmap: Analyst Perspective

6 Microbiome Technologies for Personal Care

  • Overview of Technology and Application Landscape: Topical Skin Care
  • Overview of Technology and Application Landscape: Hair and Scalp Care
  • Overview of Technology and Application Landscape: Oral Care
  • Innovator Spotlight
  • Industry Roadmap
  • Industry Roadmap: Analyst Perspective
  • Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceutical and Personal Care: Analyst Perspectives

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Psychobiotic Nutraceuticals
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Better Oral Care with Microbiome Technologies
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Improved Topical Probiotic Formulations

8 Next Steps

