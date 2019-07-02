Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group Announces New Chairman

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced today the appointment of a new chairman, Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix, Inc. Dr. Blount replaces Tom DesRosier, Esq., Chief Legal Officer of Seres Therapeutics, who served as MTIG Chairman since the coalition's inception in 2018. Tom DesRosier will continue to serve on the MTIG Board of Directors.

"Under Tom's leadership, MTIG grew from an industry idea to an established coalition of likeminded companies working to advance public policy and regulatory goals that support research and innovation of novel therapeutics in the microbiome arena," said Dr. Blount. "We thank Tom for his guidance and appreciate his hard work to build the foundation of our coalition. I look forward to working with the MTIG Board of Directors and other key stakeholders on efforts to streamline the regulatory process in this emerging frontier of medical innovation and protect the need for well-controlled clinical trials to develop safe and efficacious microbiota-based therapeutics."

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of three microbiome therapeutics companies: Rebiotix, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, and Vedanta Biosciences.

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

For more information, visit: https://microbiometig.org/

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. The team specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical space before the federal government and associated stakeholders. Services include developing a strategy to secure federal non-dilutive funding, congressional and agency relationship building, alliance development and policy lobbying.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

