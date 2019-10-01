Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group Highlights Member Company Activity at IDWeek 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group, a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products, announced today three of its member companies will present data from their clinical and research programs at IDWeek 2019, occurring October 2 to 6 in Washington, D.C.

IDWeek is an annual scientific meeting that brings together infectious disease professionals to present and discuss the latest approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and epidemiology of infectious diseases.

"IDWeek is one of the premier conferences each year that showcases the advancements and innovations aimed at helping patients," said Ken Blount, Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix (a Ferring company) and MTIG Chair. "Many of the member companies for MTIG will be on hand to share their latest clinical and research data centered on investigating the potential of the human microbiome. We look forward to engaging with other thought leaders in the space to bring therapeutic ideas from concept to clinical reality."

Rebiotix, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, and Vedanta Biosciences are participating in the following events:

Thursday, October 3

Poster Abstract Session: 068. Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: TBD

Rebiotix, Inc.

#669 - Twelve-Month Durability of Microbiota-Based Therapy RBX2660 for Prevention of Recurrent Clostridium difficile Infection

Infection #670 - VRE Clearance in Patients with Recurrent Clostridium difficile Infection Following Treatment with Microbiota-Based Drug RBX2660

Friday, October 4

Poster Abstract Session: 158. Enteric and Intraobdominal Infections

Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: TBD

Seres Therapeutics

#1503 - Engraftment of Investigational Microbiome Drug, SER-262, in Subjects Receiving Vancomycin is Associated with Reduced Rates of Recurrence after Primary Clostridium Difficile Infection (CDI)

Saturday, October 5

Oral Abstract Session: 227. Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against MDR Organisms

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Location: 144 ABC

Vedanta Biosciences

#1953 – VE303, a Rationally Designed Bacterial Consortium for Prevention of Recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. Difficile) infection (rCDI), Stably Restores the Gut Microbiome after Vancomycin (Vanco)-Induced Dysbiosis in Adult Healthy Volunteers (HV)

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of five microbiome therapeutics companies: Rebiotix, Inc., Seed Health, Seres Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics and Vedanta Biosciences.

For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org

