Microbiomes market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.95% by 2027, Evolving Opportunities with 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% and register an incremental growth of USD 891.94 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the microbiomes market was valued at USD 211.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbiomes Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The microbiomes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

4D pharma Plc: The company offers microbiomes, namely MicroDx.

The company offers microbiomes, namely MicroDx. AOBiome LLC: The company offers microbiome-targeted therapy for intranasal delivery.

The company offers microbiome-targeted therapy for intranasal delivery. DuPont de Nemours Inc. The company offers microbiomes through its subsidiary DuPont Nutrition and Health.

The company offers microbiomes through its subsidiary DuPont Nutrition and Health. Eligo Bioscience: The company offers microbiomes for gene therapy.

The company offers microbiomes for gene therapy. ENTEROME SA: The company offers microbiomes, namely OncoMimics.

The company offers microbiomes, namely OncoMimics. Evelo Biosciences Inc.

ExeGi Pharma

Ferring BV

MaaT Pharma

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing initiatives and investments in microbiome research, and advances in microbiome discovery, therapeutics, and diagnostics. However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the microbiomes market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.

Based on product, the market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical food, and others

Based on geography, the microbiomes market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Related Reports:

The microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,012.8 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.

The rapid microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,487.91 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this microbiomes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human microbiome market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors

Microbiomes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 891.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Medical food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Medical food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 4D pharma Plc

Exhibit 116: 4D pharma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: 4D pharma Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: 4D pharma Plc - Key offerings

12.4 AOBiome LLC

Exhibit 119: AOBiome LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: AOBiome LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AOBiome LLC - Key offerings

12.5 BiomX Inc.

Exhibit 122: BiomX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: BiomX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: BiomX Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 125: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Eligo Bioscience

Exhibit 130: Eligo Bioscience - Overview



Exhibit 131: Eligo Bioscience - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Eligo Bioscience - Key offerings

12.8 ENTEROME SA

Exhibit 133: ENTEROME SA - Overview



Exhibit 134: ENTEROME SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: ENTEROME SA - Key offerings

12.9 Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 136: Evelo Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Evelo Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Evelo Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 ExeGi Pharma

Exhibit 139: ExeGi Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 140: ExeGi Pharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: ExeGi Pharma - Key offerings

12.11 Ferring BV

Exhibit 142: Ferring BV - Overview



Exhibit 143: Ferring BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Ferring BV - Key offerings

12.12 Osel Inc.

Exhibit 145: Osel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Osel Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Osel Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 PureTech Health Plc

Exhibit 148: PureTech Health Plc - Overview



Exhibit 149: PureTech Health Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 150: PureTech Health Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: PureTech Health Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Second Genome Therapeutics

Exhibit 152: Second Genome Therapeutics - Overview



Exhibit 153: Second Genome Therapeutics - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Second Genome Therapeutics - Key offerings

12.15 Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 155: Seres Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Seres Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Seres Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Synlogic Inc.

Exhibit 158: Synlogic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Synlogic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Synlogic Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Exhibit 161: Synthetic Biologics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Synthetic Biologics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Synthetic Biologics Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio