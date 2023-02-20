Microbiomes market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.95% by 2027, Evolving Opportunities with 4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, among others - Technavio

Feb 20, 2023, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiomes market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95% and register an incremental growth of USD 891.94 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the microbiomes market was valued at USD 211.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The microbiomes market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- 4D pharma Plc: The company offers microbiomes, namely MicroDx.
- AOBiome LLC: The company offers microbiome-targeted therapy for intranasal delivery.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. The company offers microbiomes through its subsidiary DuPont Nutrition and Health.
- Eligo Bioscience: The company offers microbiomes for gene therapy.
- ENTEROME SA: The company offers microbiomes, namely OncoMimics.
- Evelo Biosciences Inc.
- ExeGi Pharma
- Ferring BV
- MaaT Pharma
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growing focus on microbiome-based clinical trials and the prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases are driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing initiatives and investments in microbiome research, and advances in microbiome discovery, therapeutics, and diagnostics. However, the challenges related to manufacturing and formulation are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market segmentation
- Based on application, the microbiomes market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.
- Based on product, the market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical food, and others
- Based on geography, the microbiomes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Related Reports:
The microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,012.8 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.
The rapid microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,487.91 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human microbiome market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors
|
Microbiomes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.95%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 891.94 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
21.18
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
4D pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio health care market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global microbiomes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Therapeutics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Foods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Medical food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Medical food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Medical food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 4D pharma Plc
- Exhibit 116: 4D pharma Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: 4D pharma Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: 4D pharma Plc - Key offerings
- 12.4 AOBiome LLC
- Exhibit 119: AOBiome LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 120: AOBiome LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: AOBiome LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 BiomX Inc.
- Exhibit 122: BiomX Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: BiomX Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: BiomX Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 125: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Eligo Bioscience
- Exhibit 130: Eligo Bioscience - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Eligo Bioscience - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Eligo Bioscience - Key offerings
- 12.8 ENTEROME SA
- Exhibit 133: ENTEROME SA - Overview
- Exhibit 134: ENTEROME SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: ENTEROME SA - Key offerings
- 12.9 Evelo Biosciences Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Evelo Biosciences Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Evelo Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Evelo Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 ExeGi Pharma
- Exhibit 139: ExeGi Pharma - Overview
- Exhibit 140: ExeGi Pharma - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: ExeGi Pharma - Key offerings
- 12.11 Ferring BV
- Exhibit 142: Ferring BV - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Ferring BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Ferring BV - Key offerings
- 12.12 Osel Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Osel Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Osel Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Osel Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 PureTech Health Plc
- Exhibit 148: PureTech Health Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 149: PureTech Health Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: PureTech Health Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: PureTech Health Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Second Genome Therapeutics
- Exhibit 152: Second Genome Therapeutics - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Second Genome Therapeutics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Second Genome Therapeutics - Key offerings
- 12.15 Seres Therapeutics Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Seres Therapeutics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Seres Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Seres Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Synlogic Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Synlogic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Synlogic Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Synlogic Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Synthetic Biologics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Synthetic Biologics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Synthetic Biologics Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 169: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article